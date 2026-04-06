EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Heading for Another Meltdown' As Calls Grow to Ban Him From Summer Festival — Including From UK Prime Minister

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kanye West is feared to be "heading for another meltdown" as pressure mounts to ban him from a huge UK music event – after Britain's Prime Minister added his voice to those calling for the kooky rapper to be axed from his Wireless Festival headline slot. West, 48, is facing intensifying backlash after being booked to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival this July, with critics now warning the outrage could push him over the edge amid growing calls for authorities to block his performance and entry to the UK.

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Keir Starmer Condemns Kanye West Festival Booking

Source: MEGA Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the rapper’s headline slot at Wireless Festival.

The controversy escalated after British PM Keir Starmer publicly condemned the decision to book West, while sponsors and community leaders urged organizers to reconsider hosting the rapper at the major event in Finsbury Park, expected to draw 150,000 attendees. Starmer blasted: "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe." His comments came as political and community pressure grew over West's scheduled performances from July 10 to 12, marking his first UK appearance since 2015. Tickets are priced at $186 per day, with global streaming planned via Amazon. West, also known as Ye, has previously sparked outrage for selling swastika T-shirts and releasing the track Heil Hitler, which drew widespread condemnation.

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Fears Over Kanye West Headed Toward 'Another Meltdown'

Source: MEGA The 48-year-old artist scheduled three performances in London for this July.

A music industry source told us: "There are real concerns Kanye is heading for another of his meltdowns as he's been working so hard towards a comeback. If he's cancelled again and axed from Wireless, it could send him over the edge as his mental health is not in a good place." But the source added UK ministers are under pressure to consider visa restrictions if West's presence was deemed not in the public interest. They added: "The decision to book Kanye has had a deeply unsettling impact on Jewish communities across Britain, many of whom are already feeling vulnerable. "Kanye's past statements and actions – including expressing admiration for Hitler – are not abstract controversies. They carry real emotional weight and consequences for people who see those ideas as directly threatening."

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Community Backlash and Ethical Concerns Intensify

Source: MEGA Critics warned the intensifying backlash could push West over the edge recently.

"The fact he recorded and released a track titled Heil Hitler cannot simply be brushed aside as provocation or artistry. While he has since issued an apology, it is difficult to reconcile those words with the scale and severity of what was said and done, the insider continued. "If a performer had targeted virtually any other community in such an extreme and dehumanizing way, it is hard to imagine they would be welcomed back onto major stages – let alone positioned as the headline act at one of the country's biggest music festivals." They added: "There is a broader question here about responsibility. Festivals like Wireless don't exist in a vacuum; they help shape culture and signal what is acceptable. By giving Kanye West this platform, organizers risk normalizing rhetoric that many consider dangerous and deeply offensive. At a minimum, they should pause and seriously reflect on whether amplifying a figure associated with such views aligns with the values they want to stand for."

Sponsors Withdraw as Political Pressure Grows

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Source: Pexels Pepsi withdrew its festival sponsorship hours after the Prime Minister’s intervention.