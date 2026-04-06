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EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Heading for Another Meltdown' As Calls Grow to Ban Him From Summer Festival — Including From UK Prime Minister

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Kanye West was said to face mounting calls for a festival ban as controversy intensified.

April 6 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Kanye West is feared to be "heading for another meltdown" as pressure mounts to ban him from a huge UK music event – after Britain's Prime Minister added his voice to those calling for the kooky rapper to be axed from his Wireless Festival headline slot.

West, 48, is facing intensifying backlash after being booked to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival this July, with critics now warning the outrage could push him over the edge amid growing calls for authorities to block his performance and entry to the UK.

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Keir Starmer Condemns Kanye West Festival Booking

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Source: MEGA

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the rapper’s headline slot at Wireless Festival.

The controversy escalated after British PM Keir Starmer publicly condemned the decision to book West, while sponsors and community leaders urged organizers to reconsider hosting the rapper at the major event in Finsbury Park, expected to draw 150,000 attendees.

Starmer blasted: "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

His comments came as political and community pressure grew over West's scheduled performances from July 10 to 12, marking his first UK appearance since 2015.

Tickets are priced at $186 per day, with global streaming planned via Amazon. West, also known as Ye, has previously sparked outrage for selling swastika T-shirts and releasing the track Heil Hitler, which drew widespread condemnation.

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Fears Over Kanye West Headed Toward 'Another Meltdown'

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Source: MEGA

The 48-year-old artist scheduled three performances in London for this July.

A music industry source told us: "There are real concerns Kanye is heading for another of his meltdowns as he's been working so hard towards a comeback. If he's cancelled again and axed from Wireless, it could send him over the edge as his mental health is not in a good place."

But the source added UK ministers are under pressure to consider visa restrictions if West's presence was deemed not in the public interest.

They added: "The decision to book Kanye has had a deeply unsettling impact on Jewish communities across Britain, many of whom are already feeling vulnerable.

"Kanye's past statements and actions – including expressing admiration for Hitler – are not abstract controversies. They carry real emotional weight and consequences for people who see those ideas as directly threatening."

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Community Backlash and Ethical Concerns Intensify

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Source: MEGA

Critics warned the intensifying backlash could push West over the edge recently.

"The fact he recorded and released a track titled Heil Hitler cannot simply be brushed aside as provocation or artistry. While he has since issued an apology, it is difficult to reconcile those words with the scale and severity of what was said and done, the insider continued.

"If a performer had targeted virtually any other community in such an extreme and dehumanizing way, it is hard to imagine they would be welcomed back onto major stages – let alone positioned as the headline act at one of the country's biggest music festivals."

They added: "There is a broader question here about responsibility. Festivals like Wireless don't exist in a vacuum; they help shape culture and signal what is acceptable. By giving Kanye West this platform, organizers risk normalizing rhetoric that many consider dangerous and deeply offensive. At a minimum, they should pause and seriously reflect on whether amplifying a figure associated with such views aligns with the values they want to stand for."

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Sponsors Withdraw as Political Pressure Grows

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Pepsi withdrew its festival sponsorship hours after the Prime Minister’s intervention.

The backlash has unfolded against a backdrop of rising antisemitic incidents in the UK, including attacks in Manchester and North London. Community groups warned giving West such a prominent platform risked normalizing harmful rhetoric.

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council said the decision was "deeply irresponsible," adding West's recent apology must be viewed alongside subsequent actions, including selling Nazi-related merchandise.

Corporate fallout has already begun, with Pepsi withdrawing its sponsorship of the festival hours after Starmer's intervention.

A company spokesperson said: "Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival." Industry insiders suggested the move reflected mounting reputational risks for brands associated with the event.

Sadiq Khan also criticized the booking, calling West's past comments "offensive and wrong." Meanwhile, the UK's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood holds the authority to block visas for individuals whose presence is considered "not conducive to the public good."

West, once one of the most celebrated artists in the US with 24 Grammy Awards and more than 160 million records sold, has become increasingly controversial in recent years.

Earlier this year, he issued a public apology for his antisemitic outburst online, attributing his behavior to bipolar disorder and stating he regretted his actions.

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