Piers Morgan Begs Donald Trump to Delete 'Embarrassing' Profanity-Laced Iran Rant — 'You've Lost Your Marbles'

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hold back as she reacted to Trump's post.

"On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted," she wrote on X. "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

She also doubled down and added, "I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Greene additionally raised concerns about the broader implications of Trump's warning, arguing that the situation with Iran has been misrepresented and could have serious consequences.

"I'm not defending Iran," she wrote, while claiming the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has been distorted.

Greene warned Trump's threats could ultimately harm civilians, adding that targeting infrastructure would hurt "the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."

She then turned to religion, criticizing both the timing and tone of Trump's message.

"Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians," she wrote. "This is not what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024... This is not making America great again, this is evil."