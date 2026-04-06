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Home > News > Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Begs Donald Trump to Delete 'Embarrassing' Profanity-Laced Iran Rant — 'You've Lost Your Marbles'

split image of Piers Morgan and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Piers Morgan took aim at Donald Trump's Iran post, urging him to remove it immediately.

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April 6 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's profanity-laced Easter warning to Iran is still making waves, and now Piers Morgan has weighed in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The outspoken TV personality didn't hold back, publicly urging the president to take down the explosive post as backlash continues to build.

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Piers Morgan Sounds Off

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image of The TV host slammed the message as embarrassing and questioned Trump's judgment.
Source: mega

The TV host slammed the message as embarrassing and questioned Trump's judgment.

Morgan reacted swiftly after Trump's message began circulating, calling it a bad look for the commander-in-chief.

"This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump — unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles," he wrote.

His blunt response added to a growing chorus of critics questioning both the tone and timing of Trump's message.

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Source: @piersmorgan/X

Trump's Easter Sunday rant delivered a stark ultimatum tied to rising tensions with Iran.

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The Post That Sparked Outrage

image of The post's explicit language and tone quickly ignited backlash across social media.
Source: mega

The post's explicit language and tone quickly ignited backlash across social media.

Trump's original message, shared early Easter Sunday, delivered a stark ultimatum aimed at Iran amid rising tensions tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote. "Open the F---in Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

He bizarrely concluded the post, "Praise be to Allah."

The message quickly drew attention for its explicit language and dramatic warning of potential strikes on infrastructure.

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MTG Calls It 'Madness'

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene piled on with a scathing response, calling the situation 'madness.'
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene piled on with a scathing response, calling the situation 'madness.'

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hold back as she reacted to Trump's post.

"On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted," she wrote on X. "Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

She also doubled down and added, "I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Greene additionally raised concerns about the broader implications of Trump's warning, arguing that the situation with Iran has been misrepresented and could have serious consequences.

"I'm not defending Iran," she wrote, while claiming the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has been distorted.

Greene warned Trump's threats could ultimately harm civilians, adding that targeting infrastructure would hurt "the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."

She then turned to religion, criticizing both the timing and tone of Trump's message.

"Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians," she wrote. "This is not what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024... This is not making America great again, this is evil."

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Trump Brushes Off Backlash

image of Trump later brushed off criticism, insisting the vulgar language was used to make his point.
Source: mega

Trump later brushed off criticism, insisting the vulgar language was used to make his point.

Despite the uproar, Trump has made clear he's not backing down.

When asked about the vulgar language, he defended the post in a brief response: "Only to make my point. I think you've heard it before."

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