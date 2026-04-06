Queen Elizabeth 'Urged Prince Harry to Wait' Before Marrying Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims

"The queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year. He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple’s engagement," royal expert Hugo Vickers wrote in the new Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.

Vickers, who met the queen more than 40 times over the span of 55 years, claimed that Harry's own father, King Charles III, also had doubts about a marriage between the prince and the divorced former Suits star.

"Prince Charles took the line that Lord Mountbatten had taken with him before he started courting Diana: have fun, but don’t marry her," Vickers told the Daily Mail, referring to how the current monarch's beloved great uncle, Lord Louis "Dickie" Mountbatten, advised him against marrying Princess Diana, whom Charles barely knew at the time of their 1981 wedding.