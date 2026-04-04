EXCLUSIVE: Why King Charles Is 'Caught Between Rock and Hard Place' When It Comes to Visiting Donald Trump on U.S. State Visit

RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles is "caught between a rock and a hard place" over a planned U.S. state visit with Donald Trump, as mounting political tensions threaten to turn a diplomatic trip into a flashpoint. Charles, 77, is facing growing pressure over whether to proceed with the visit to the United States, where Trump, 79, is expected to host him.

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King Charles Trapped Between Diplomatic Rock and Hard Place

Source: MEGA British Prime Minster Keir Starmer has clashed with Trump over key issues.

The dilemma comes amid strained relations between Washington and London, particularly following disagreements involving British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the U.S. military strategy in Iran. Trump has recently criticized Starmer, declaring he is "no Winston Churchill," while U.K. political figures have urged the King to reconsider the trip altogether. Despite this, officials involved in planning the visit warn canceling could trigger a significant diplomatic fallout. A source in Washington familiar with the arrangements told us: "From where things stand, the King is genuinely caught between a rock and a hard place, because there is no outcome here that does not come with serious implications. Every option on the table carries a degree of political and diplomatic risk."

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Fear Trump Will Go Nuclear if Visit Canceled

Source: MEGA Trump is expected to host the 77-year-old monarch amid rising political tensions.

"If he goes ahead with the visit, there is a concern it could be interpreted as lending quiet support to a highly contentious moment in U.S. politics, which could draw criticism at home and abroad," the insider noted. "But if he pulls back, there is an equally strong expectation that Trump would respond very forcefully, potentially escalating matters in public and putting further strain on relations." According to the source, the stakes surrounding the visit have intensified in recent weeks. "There is a strong sense among those involved that Trump will 'go nuclear' if the visit is ultimately canceled, and that reaction would likely be immediate and very public," they said.

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Politicians Call for Scrapping State Visit Amid Conflict

Source: MEGA Sources fear Trump's reaction if the king were to cancel the planned visit.

"The expectation is that Trump would not hold back in assigning responsibility if Charles stops his visit, and would almost certainly point the finger at Starmer and the British government, framing it as a political slight rather than a diplomatic decision." The situation has been further complicated by ongoing conflict involving Iran and criticism from U.K. politicians. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has called for Charles' visit to be scrapped, arguing it would be inappropriate given current global tensions. He raged: "Keir Starmer should advise the King that the state visit to the US scheduled for April should be called off. At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead."

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Source: MEGA Emily Thornberry cautioned that the timing of the trip proved problematic due to global conflict.