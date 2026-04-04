Piers Morgan Rips Blake Lively’s 'Pathetic' Statement After Suffering ‘Huge Blow’ in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle — 'She Is Destroying Her Brand'
April 4 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan tore into Blake Lively’s statement claiming that she never "wanted" to sue former co-star Justin Baldoni, blasting her justification that she filed the lawsuit to help others facing online abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lively, 38, posted a rambling Instagram story one day after a judge tossed 10 of her 13 claims against Baldoni, 42, complaining about the "very real" toll of digital abuse, calling it "widespread and dangerous," even bringing up "vulnerable" children with phones, as Morgan called her missive "pathetic."
Blake Lively Warns About 'Vulnerable' Children With Phones in Her Lawsuit Statement
Lively told readers, "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."
The movie star then claimed, "Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a 'Celebrity Drama' is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story."
Warning about "extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare," Lively declared, "It affects us all. Across the political spectrum. Pay attention to all the ways we can be manipulated online. Digital manipulation has been boasted as 'untraceable.' If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them. Have conversations with them."
Piers Morgan Claims Blake Lively Is 'Destroying Her Brand With This Ridiculous Case'
"I’ve read a lot of laughably disingenuous celebrity guff in my time, but this statement by Blake Lively takes the proverbial biscuit," Morgan wrote in a post on X on April 4, along with a copy of the Gossip Girl alum's statement.
"She is destroying her brand with this ridiculous case, and is now reduced to playing the 'I’m doing it for the world’s children!' card. Pathetic," the Piers Morgan Uncensored host added.
'Peak Hollywood Desperation'
The comments under Morgan's post mostly agreed with his assessment.
"Blake Lively dragging the world’s children into her shredded lawsuit is peak Hollywood desperation. Quick, someone tell her the courtroom isn’t a red carpet for virtue signaling," one user scoffed.
"Once it gets to ‘I’m doing this for everyone else,’ you know the damage control has kicked in," a second person noted.
"Blake Lively's protect the children pivot is pure Hollywood desperation. Her case is crumbling, so she drags in online abuse stats to save face. Pathetic," a third user huffed.
"Playing the victim + 'protect the children' card. Classic move when the case weakens," a fourth person observed.
Blake Lively's Retaliation Claims Still Going Forward
U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman tossed out 10 of 13 of Lively's claims against Baldoni, including the biggest allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy surrounding the making of their 2024 film, It Ends With Us.
The case is still headed to trial on May 18, with the lesser claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.
Lively's attorneys said in a statement that the case remains focused on "the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation because she stood up for safety on the set."
The A Simple Favor star tried to put a positive spin on the ruling in her post, proclaiming, "I hope the Court’s decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up. "
She added, "The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere."