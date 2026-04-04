Piers Morgan Rips Blake Lively’s 'Pathetic' Statement After Suffering ‘Huge Blow’ in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle — 'She Is Destroying Her Brand'

Lively, 38, posted a rambling Instagram story one day after a judge tossed 10 of her 13 claims against Baldoni, 42, complaining about the "very real" toll of digital abuse, calling it "widespread and dangerous," even bringing up "vulnerable" children with phones, as Morgan called her missive "pathetic."

Piers Morgan tore into Blake Lively ’s statement claiming that she never "wanted" to sue former co-star Justin Baldoni, blasting her justification that she filed the lawsuit to help others facing online abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lively told readers, "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."

The movie star then claimed, "Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a 'Celebrity Drama' is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story."

Warning about "extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare," Lively declared, "It affects us all. Across the political spectrum. Pay attention to all the ways we can be manipulated online. Digital manipulation has been boasted as 'untraceable.' If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them. Have conversations with them."