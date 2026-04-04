EXCLUSIVE: The Two Reasons Prince Harry's Request for Meeting With King Charles This Summer Has Been 'Brutally Rejected'

The proposed visit would have coincided with Harry's planned return to the UK for events linked to his Invictus Games. However, tensions stemming from the couple's 2020 departure from royal duties, combined with subsequent interviews and the release of Harry's memoir Spare, have continued to strain relations within the royal family.

A source close to the situation said the rejection was firm and reflected longstanding concerns at the highest level.

The senior palace aide added: "Behind closed doors, the response to Harry's request has been decisively negative, and those involved see it as a firm rejection rather than something open for negotiation at this stage.

"The thinking within the palace centers on two core concerns. First, there remains a profound lack of trust following the events of recent years, which has not yet been repaired. Second, there are persistent and complicated questions around security arrangements, particularly given the sensitivities of any visit involving Harry's immediate family. Taken together, those factors have made it extremely difficult for the request to be seriously considered."