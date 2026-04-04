EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff Launch 'Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor' As Shamed Ex-Duke Prepares for 'Hermit Retirement'

Prince Andrew is literally being erased from royal life as staff carry out what insiders have jokingly dubbed "Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor," with the disgraced former duke preparing for a "hermit-like retirement" after being forced out of his long-time home.

A source said: "Those involved have been describing what is happening as a full-scale 'Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor,' and there is a real sense of urgency driving it forward. This is not being handled slowly or symbolically – it is being executed in a very deliberate and thorough way, to remove any visible connection to him as quickly as possible."

The royal outcast has now relocated to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after more than two decades at Royal Lodge.

The insider added, "The directive from the top has been unmistakable. Anything linked to Andrew, whether it's personal belongings, staff arrangements, or signs of his former presence, is to be cleared out completely of the Lodge.

"At the same time, he has been made aware that this marks a major shift in his life, with expectations that he will step back into what many are calling a 'hermit retirement,' which will see him withdraw from public-facing royal life altogether until he is in the grave."

Royal aides have spent recent days clearing out possessions from the property, including staff quarters, with multiple skips seen being filled and removed. Some items have also been burned on the grounds, which reportedly belonged to Windsor's staff.

A source said: "Andrew was given very clear instructions that nothing whatsoever was to be left behind - not a single item that could tie the property back to him or his time there. This is being treated as a complete reset of the space."

"There is a strong determination behind the scenes to ensure that, once this process is finished, there is no visible trace of the former occupants or how the household previously operated. "The aim is to leave it as though that chapter has been fully closed."