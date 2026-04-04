EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff Launch 'Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor' As Shamed Ex-Duke Prepares for 'Hermit Retirement'
April 4 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew is literally being erased from royal life as staff carry out what insiders have jokingly dubbed "Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor," with the disgraced former duke preparing for a "hermit-like retirement" after being forced out of his long-time home.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Windsor, 66, was ordered by his brother King Charles, 77, to vacate the 31-room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park following mounting fallout from his links to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
The royal outcast has now relocated to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after more than two decades at Royal Lodge.
A source said: "Those involved have been describing what is happening as a full-scale 'Mission: Erase Andrew Windsor,' and there is a real sense of urgency driving it forward. This is not being handled slowly or symbolically – it is being executed in a very deliberate and thorough way, to remove any visible connection to him as quickly as possible."
Property Cleared Out In Total Reset
The insider added, "The directive from the top has been unmistakable. Anything linked to Andrew, whether it's personal belongings, staff arrangements, or signs of his former presence, is to be cleared out completely of the Lodge.
"At the same time, he has been made aware that this marks a major shift in his life, with expectations that he will step back into what many are calling a 'hermit retirement,' which will see him withdraw from public-facing royal life altogether until he is in the grave."
Royal aides have spent recent days clearing out possessions from the property, including staff quarters, with multiple skips seen being filled and removed. Some items have also been burned on the grounds, which reportedly belonged to Windsor's staff.
A source said: "Andrew was given very clear instructions that nothing whatsoever was to be left behind - not a single item that could tie the property back to him or his time there. This is being treated as a complete reset of the space."
"There is a strong determination behind the scenes to ensure that, once this process is finished, there is no visible trace of the former occupants or how the household previously operated. "The aim is to leave it as though that chapter has been fully closed."
'The Mood Around the Lodge Estate has Completely Shifted'
The once-busy estate has appeared largely deserted, with fewer staff visible and security presence reduced. Aerial images have shown skips positioned both at the front and rear of the residence, underscoring the scale of the clearance effort.
The source noted: "The mood around the Lodge estate has completely shifted - it now feels eerily quiet and almost deserted compared to the level of activity it once had. What used to be a busy, fully staffed royal household is now being methodically emptied and reduced to the essentials."
"It really highlights just how far this process is going," the insider added. "The scale of the clear-out and the absence of people there now make it clear that he is being decisively removed from the royal picture in a very visible and permanent way."
Security Loss And Mounting Legal Pressure
Andrew has also lost his personal security detail, official allowance, and access to staff such as a valet, meaning he will now rely on private support rather than taxpayer-funded resources. At Sandringham, a mobile home has been installed near his new residence at Marsh Farm to accommodate security personnel when required.
He was questioned for nearly 12 hours by Thames Valley Police on his 66th birthday in relation to allegations of misconduct in public office linked to his time as a U.K. trade envoy. Emails cited in U.S. filings appear to show him sharing information about international visits and investment opportunities with Epstein.
The former prince has not publicly responded to the latest claims, but denies all wrongdoing in relation to his links with Epstein.
Pressure is also mounting for Windsor to cooperate with US authorities investigating Epstein's network, although he has not traveled to the United States for several years.