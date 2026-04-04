EXCLUSIVE: America's Winter Olympians 'Set for Dancing With the Stars' — And Fat Paychecks

Industry sources said contestants receive about $125,000 just for signing on, covering weeks of grueling rehearsals and the early rounds of the competition.

From there, bonuses climb every week a celebrity survives elimination – with finalists potentially earning between $295,000 and $400,000 for the season.

"It starts with a guaranteed check just to show up and train," one TV insider told RadarOnline.com. "But the real money comes if you last. Every week you survive, the pay bumps up."