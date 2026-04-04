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Home > Exclusives > Winter Olympics
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EXCLUSIVE: America's Winter Olympians 'Set for Dancing With the Stars' — And Fat Paychecks

americas winter olympians dancing with the stars paydays
Source: BBC/YOUTUBE; MEGA

America's Winter Olympians are set for 'Dancing With the Stars' appearances and big paydays.

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April 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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America's Winter Olympians may soon be proving their mettle in the ballroom of Dancing With the Stars – and waltzing away with hefty paychecks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, some of the names on producers' lips are snowboard superstar Chloe Kim, alpine ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin, hockey standout Jack Hughes and figure-skating sensations Ilia Malinin and Alysa Liu.

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Contestants Cash In Big on Show

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Sources said Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin are among the Olympians being considered for 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin are among the Olympians being considered for 'Dancing With the Stars.'

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Industry sources said contestants receive about $125,000 just for signing on, covering weeks of grueling rehearsals and the early rounds of the competition.

From there, bonuses climb every week a celebrity survives elimination – with finalists potentially earning between $295,000 and $400,000 for the season.

"It starts with a guaranteed check just to show up and train," one TV insider told RadarOnline.com. "But the real money comes if you last. Every week you survive, the pay bumps up."

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Olympians Bring Intensity to Ballroom

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A TV insider said 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants can earn up to $400,000 depending on how long they remain in the competition.
Source: BBC/YOUTUBE

A TV insider said 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants can earn up to $400,000 depending on how long they remain in the competition.

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Another source explained: "Olympians are competitive by nature – and they treat rehearsals like training camp. They don't quit, they push harder, and that's great television."

For the athletes themselves, the ballroom offers something almost as valuable as a medal, sources say.

"It's exposure, brand-building and yes, a very nice paycheck," a production insider added.

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