EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Ready to Come Clean! Country Crooner 'Planning to Dish Dirt on Ex Nicole Kidman in Tell-All Memoir'
April 4 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban is fuming and vowing revenge after ex-wife Nicole Kidman pointedly refused to acknowledge him in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The country crooner is now said to be ramping up plans to tell his side of the story in a bombshell interview that would be the Scarpetta star's worst possible nightmare.
"Keith was really taken aback when he saw the interview because it felt like Nicole had gone out of her way to pretend he doesn't exist anymore," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"She talked about her family and her life, but never mentioned him – it feels as though she just wants to erase him."
Kidman Breaks Silence After Split
Urban, 58, and Kidman tied the knot in 2006 and share daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.
The Oscar winner, also 58, filed for divorce last September, soon after rumors began swirling that Urban was wooing guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25. The pair reached a settlement on Jan. 6, with Kidman being granted primary custody.
In the interview, Kidman was asked if she was doing all right in the wake of the split. "I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good" was her icy response.
Keith Says Nicole ‘Punishing’ Him
"Keith has tried very hard to keep things between them amicable," said an insider. "He would have loved to do the whole conscious-uncoupling thing, but Nicole wouldn't hear of it."
He claims that when he told her he wasn't happy in their marriage and wanted a divorce, "it was like a gate slammed shut and he was suddenly dead to her," said the insider. "He was hoping it would get better after the shock wore off. But clearly, she's not done punishing him."
Kidman is even considering moving back to her native Australia with their daughters.
"It feels very unfair to him because he's taken the high road and let this whole narrative about him being the villain circulate without correcting it and he gets no thanks," said the insider.
"It won't shock anyone if he decides to do a tell-all to set the record straight. She's being so cold, what does he have to lose?"