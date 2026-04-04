EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Ready to Come Clean! Country Crooner 'Planning to Dish Dirt on Ex Nicole Kidman in Tell-All Memoir'

Keith Urban is fuming and vowing revenge after ex-wife Nicole Kidman pointedly refused to acknowledge him in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The country crooner is now said to be ramping up plans to tell his side of the story in a bombshell interview that would be the Scarpetta star's worst possible nightmare.

"Keith was really taken aback when he saw the interview because it felt like Nicole had gone out of her way to pretend he doesn't exist anymore," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"She talked about her family and her life, but never mentioned him – it feels as though she just wants to erase him."