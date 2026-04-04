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EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden's Revenge Tell-All! Former First Lady Set to Settle Scores in Scathing Memoir

jill biden revenge tell all scathing memoir
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden's revenge tell-all memoir reveals how the former First Lady plans to settle scores.

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April 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Furious former First Lady Jill Biden is settling a slew of old scores in her new memoir, including bashing her trouble-magnet stepson Hunter Biden and slamming Barack and Michelle Obama for betraying former President Joe Biden when he needed their support most, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The tell-all, titled View From the East Wing, is expected to reveal Oval Office secrets and bare her true feelings about her now 83-year-old husband's decision to abruptly bow out of the 2024 presidential race after top Democrats, including actor George Clooney, questioned Joe's deteriorating cognitive health.

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jill biden revenge tell all scathing memoir
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said her memoir 'View From the East Wing' offers 'a more balanced' account of her time in the White House.

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"It was kind of cathartic for me to write it," the 74-year-old college English professor said. "I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful, but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency."

"Parts of this story have been told, but not all of it," she added, claiming it will provide "a more balanced" view of events.

"I have put things in perspective," she said of the book, which is expected to hit shelves this June.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener believes the former FLOTUS is going to use the memoir to slam 56-year-old Hunter, whose crack-addled criminal exploits tainted Joe's presidency from day one.

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Hunter’s Texts Reveal Shocking Jill Rage

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Leon Wagener claimed Jill may criticize Hunter Biden in her memoir over past controversies.
Source: MEGA

Leon Wagener claimed Jill may criticize Hunter Biden in her memoir over past controversies.

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She may also be seeking revenge after text messages recovered from Hunter's infamous stolen laptop revealed his hatred for Jill, whom he calls a "selfish silly entitled c--t" and a "vindictive moron."

So in her tell-all, "she is going to blame Hunter and say it was all his fault that everything went wrong," Wagener predicted. "I think her attitude is going to be to-belligerence – a screed."

Insiders believe cash-strapped Hunter is trying to push his stepmother aside in order to become cancer-stricken father's estimated $10million estate.

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Jill Blames Obamas for Joe’s Exit

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According to historian Leon Wagener, the Obamas could face blame from Jill in the memoir.
Source: MEGA

According to historian Leon Wagener, the Obamas could face blame from Jill in the memoir.

Wagener also believes that Jill will skewer the Obamas for encouraging an ailing Joe to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and then backing Kamala Harris, who went on to be humiliated by President Donald Trump in the general election.

"Jill's going to blame the Obamas for everything bad that happened to Joe during the election," Wagener told RadarOnline.com.

"The intelligent thing to do is to just let it be, but Jill wants to strike out at everybody – including Kamala Harris."

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