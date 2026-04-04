EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden's Revenge Tell-All! Former First Lady Set to Settle Scores in Scathing Memoir

"It was kind of cathartic for me to write it," the 74-year-old college English professor said. "I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful, but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency."

"Parts of this story have been told, but not all of it," she added, claiming it will provide "a more balanced" view of events.

"I have put things in perspective," she said of the book, which is expected to hit shelves this June.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener believes the former FLOTUS is going to use the memoir to slam 56-year-old Hunter, whose crack-addled criminal exploits tainted Joe's presidency from day one.