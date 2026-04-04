EXCLUSIVE: Cher Steals Son's Wedding Thunder! Full Story of How Singer's Mystery 'Engagement Ring Bling' Outshone Chaz's Nuptials

Despite all the bling, Cher dressed down for her role as mother of the groom in a star-patterned black sweatsuit and sneakers.

The Oscar-winning legend watched as Chaz, 57, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel on March 9.

But all eyes were on Cher and Alexander, a record producer. The two went public with their romance in late 2022 and have repeatedly defended their 40-year age gap.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer is also devoted to her beau's 6-year-old son, Slash, whom he coparents with his ex Amber Rose.

Cher claims she manifested the May-December romance.