EXCLUSIVE: Cher Steals Son's Wedding Thunder! Full Story of How Singer's Mystery 'Engagement Ring Bling' Outshone Chaz's Nuptials
April 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Music icon Cher upstaged her son Chaz Bono at his wedding when she showed up with a sparkling band of ice on THAT finger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old sparked talk she'd secretly wed boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards when guests spotted the band stacked on top of her gumball-sized diamond ring.
Cher Stuns at Son’s Wedding
Despite all the bling, Cher dressed down for her role as mother of the groom in a star-patterned black sweatsuit and sneakers.
The Oscar-winning legend watched as Chaz, 57, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel on March 9.
But all eyes were on Cher and Alexander, a record producer. The two went public with their romance in late 2022 and have repeatedly defended their 40-year age gap.
The If I Could Turn Back Time singer is also devoted to her beau's 6-year-old son, Slash, whom he coparents with his ex Amber Rose.
Cher claims she manifested the May-December romance.
Cher's Massive Diamond On That Finger
"Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" she said during a podcast appearance in January.
According to reports last December, the Moonstruck star was set to wed the 39-year-old before her 80th birthday on May 20. But a rep quickly shut that down.
"There [are] absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," her rep insisted.
Talk had already swirled of an engagement when, just months into their romance, Cher flashed a large diamond ring from AE.
But in a 2023 interview, the Grammy winner explained why the bling – which she called the "best Christmas gift" ever – wasn't on her left-hand ring finger.
"He said to me, 'You're the right girl, it's the right ring for the right finger,'" she said.
If and when Cher does say "I do" to AE, it will be her third trip down the aisle.
Cher's Past Marriages
Her first marriage, to singer Sonny Bono, ended in 1975. Their daughter, Chastity, legally transitioned to Chaz in May 2010.
Cher's second husband, the late singer-songwriter Gregg Allman, is the father of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 49, who was recently arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at a New Hampshire prep school.