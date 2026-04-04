Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher Steals Son's Wedding Thunder! Full Story of How Singer's Mystery 'Engagement Ring Bling' Outshone Chaz's Nuptials

cher steals sons wedding thunder mystery engagement ring
Source: MEGA

Cher steals son's wedding thunder as mystery engagement ring bling outshines Chaz's nuptials.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Music icon Cher upstaged her son Chaz Bono at his wedding when she showed up with a sparkling band of ice on THAT finger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old sparked talk she'd secretly wed boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards when guests spotted the band stacked on top of her gumball-sized diamond ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Stuns at Son’s Wedding

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Guests spotted Cher wearing a sparkling band alongside her diamond ring at Chaz Bono's wedding to Shara Blue Mathes.
Source: MEGA

Guests spotted Cher wearing a sparkling band alongside her diamond ring at Chaz Bono's wedding to Shara Blue Mathes.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all the bling, Cher dressed down for her role as mother of the groom in a star-patterned black sweatsuit and sneakers.

The Oscar-winning legend watched as Chaz, 57, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel on March 9.

But all eyes were on Cher and Alexander, a record producer. The two went public with their romance in late 2022 and have repeatedly defended their 40-year age gap.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer is also devoted to her beau's 6-year-old son, Slash, whom he coparents with his ex Amber Rose.

Cher claims she manifested the May-December romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's Massive Diamond On That Finger

Article continues below advertisement
Attention shifted to Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards as the couple attended Bono's ceremony at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.
Source: MEGA

Attention shifted to Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards as the couple attended Bono's ceremony at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

"Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" she said during a podcast appearance in January.

According to reports last December, the Moonstruck star was set to wed the 39-year-old before her 80th birthday on May 20. But a rep quickly shut that down.

"There [are] absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future," her rep insisted.

Talk had already swirled of an engagement when, just months into their romance, Cher flashed a large diamond ring from AE.

Article continues below advertisement
Cher recalled telling a podcast she wanted 'a man and a toddler' before meeting Edwards.
Source: MEGA

Cher recalled telling a podcast she wanted 'a man and a toddler' before meeting Edwards.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a 2023 interview, the Grammy winner explained why the bling – which she called the "best Christmas gift" ever – wasn't on her left-hand ring finger.

"He said to me, 'You're the right girl, it's the right ring for the right finger,'" she said.

If and when Cher does say "I do" to AE, it will be her third trip down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's Past Marriages

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
britney spears begs sons help personal struggles

EXCLUSIVE: Battered Britney Spears Begs Her Boys for Back-Up — 'Toxic' Songbird Pleading With Sons to Save Her From Herself

Split photo of Princess Daiana and Princes William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Princes Harry and William 'United in Grief' Over Never-Before-Seen Footage of Princess Diana in Her Most Iconic Moment

Article continues below advertisement
Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman were part of Cher's past marriages ahead of her relationship with Edwards.
Source: MEGA

Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman were part of Cher's past marriages ahead of her relationship with Edwards.

Her first marriage, to singer Sonny Bono, ended in 1975. Their daughter, Chastity, legally transitioned to Chaz in May 2010.

Cher's second husband, the late singer-songwriter Gregg Allman, is the father of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 49, who was recently arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance at a New Hampshire prep school.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.