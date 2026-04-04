EXCLUSIVE: Battered Britney Spears Begs Her Boys for Back-Up — 'Toxic' Songbird Pleading With Sons to Save Her From Herself

Spiraling Britney Spears is begging her two sons to stand by her after her humiliating DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources said the 44-year-old pop princess is determined to get her life back on track and desperately wants her boys at her side.

"Britney is incredibly embarrassed about what's happened. She swears it looks worse than it is, but she's still promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys' trust and respect," an insider said.

"She wants to set a good example for them."