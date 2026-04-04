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EXCLUSIVE: Battered Britney Spears Begs Her Boys for Back-Up — 'Toxic' Songbird Pleading With Sons to Save Her From Herself

britney spears begs sons help personal struggles
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears begs sons for help as personal struggles raise concern over her well-being.

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April 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Spiraling Britney Spears is begging her two sons to stand by her after her humiliating DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources said the 44-year-old pop princess is determined to get her life back on track and desperately wants her boys at her side.

"Britney is incredibly embarrassed about what's happened. She swears it looks worse than it is, but she's still promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys' trust and respect," an insider said.

"She wants to set a good example for them."

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California Highway Patrol officers arrested Britney Spears on March 4 for alleged DUI after erratic driving.
Source: MEGA

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Britney Spears on March 4 for alleged DUI after erratic driving.

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California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the Toxic singer around 9:30 p.m. on March 4. The CHP confirmed she was "driving erratically at a high rate of speed" and "showed signs of impairment." She spent the night in police custody and was charged with "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

"Britney swears she'd never get behind the wheel if she thought she was over the limit. But clearly, she made a mistake because she was taken to jail," added an insider.

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Sean Preston and Jayden James Spears are Britney's main concern following her arrest.

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Now facing a May 4 court date, Britney is most concerned about the bust's effect on her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, according to sources.

"Britney is very emotional and regretful. She's also embarrassed because of how it could affect her sons. She loves them very much and never wants them to feel like she's letting them down," added the insider.

According to a rep, Britney's sons "will be spending time with her. Her loved ones are putting a plan in place to set her up for success and well-being."

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britney spears begs sons help personal struggles
Source: MEGA

An insider said Britney may consider rehab to address issues within her inner circle.

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A source added: "One thing that's very evident is that Britney needs to clean house when it comes to people she's surrounding herself with right now. A lot of very toxic influences have crept into her circle and if she wants to prove she's ready to do better, she'll need to cut them all off.

"There is some hope that she will because she's saying she's willing to do whatever it takes to prove she can get back on track – almost certainly starting with rehab."

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