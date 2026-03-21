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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Haunted by PTSD' Over Conservatorship as Pop Singer Faces Being Put Back Under Family's Control in Wake of DUI Arrest

britney spears ptsd conservatorship dui fears pp
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is said to be terrified of being under someone's control again after her conservatorship.

March 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is said to be "haunted" by fears of losing her freedom again after her recent DUI arrest, with insiders claiming the pop star is grappling with severe anxiety that could reopen the door to the kind of control she fought to escape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic singer, 44, was arrested near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on March 4 after allegedly swerving between lanes.

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Authorities arrested Spears after she swerved between lanes.

She was taken to a hospital for testing before being booked into a cell in the early hours of March 5 and released three hours later.

Authorities are also examining the Adderall found in her possession.

The incident comes four years after a judge ended the conservatorship that governed Britney's finances and personal life for 13 years – a legal arrangement she publicly condemned as restrictive and invasive.

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Britney Spears Is 'Deeply Anxious'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed the star now suffers from severe anxiety and PTSD-related fears after the arrest.

A source close to the situation said, "There is a real sense that Britney Spears is reliving some of the emotional fallout from that period that equates to PTSD, because this situation has introduced uncertainty about her autonomy again. What might seem like a routine legal matter to others feels, to her, like something that could spiral into much bigger consequences."

The insider added: "She is deeply anxious about how this could be interpreted, not just by authorities, but by people around her. There is a fear that it could be used to question her ability to manage independently, which brings back memories of a time when decisions about her life were taken out of her hands."

Spears was reportedly emotional while in custody and has since faced increased scrutiny from both law enforcement and those within her personal circle.

Concerns have also been raised after claims she dismissed her sober coaches in the weeks leading up to the arrest, adding to unease among those close to her.

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A 'Driving Ban' Or 'More Severe Consequences' Coming Up?

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The pop icon reportedly has resisted suggestions to enter a treatment program before her court date

A friend of the singer said, "Britney Spears understands that this isn't something that will simply fade away – there are real legal implications, and that realization has made the situation feel far more serious. The possibility of a driving ban or more severe consequences has brought a new level of urgency and stress."

The pal added: "At the same time, what is weighing just as heavily is the fear that this moment will be seized upon as evidence that she cannot cope alone. "There is a concern that it could reignite conversations about placing her back under some form of oversight, which is something she is absolutely determined to avoid."

Despite those concerns, Spears is said to have resisted suggestions she enter a treatment program ahead of her court appearance in May.

Members of her family, including her mother Lynne Spears, are understood to have discussed whether seeking help could demonstrate accountability.

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Treatment Debate Independence and Future Uncertainty

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Family members have discussed encouraging her to seek treatment, according to insiders.

Another source said: "There are people around her who believe that taking proactive steps – such as entering treatment – could help show responsibility and potentially strengthen her position if the case progresses. From a legal standpoint, it could be seen as a positive move."

They added, "But Britney Spears does not view it that way. For her, it feels uncomfortably close to the narrative she spent years trying to dismantle – the idea that she requires supervision or intervention. That is why she is pushing back against those suggestions, because she fears it could reinforce perceptions she has worked hard to move beyond."

Spears has long associated driving with independence, even during her conservatorship.

A source said, "For Britney, driving represents far more than just getting from one place to another. It is tied to her sense of freedom and control over her own life.

"That is why the prospect of losing her license feels so significant. It is not just about mobility – it symbolizes a loss of autonomy, and that is what makes this situation so emotionally charged for her."

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