EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Haunted by PTSD' Over Conservatorship as Pop Singer Faces Being Put Back Under Family's Control in Wake of DUI Arrest

A source close to the situation said, "There is a real sense that Britney Spears is reliving some of the emotional fallout from that period that equates to PTSD, because this situation has introduced uncertainty about her autonomy again. What might seem like a routine legal matter to others feels, to her, like something that could spiral into much bigger consequences."

The insider added: "She is deeply anxious about how this could be interpreted, not just by authorities, but by people around her. There is a fear that it could be used to question her ability to manage independently, which brings back memories of a time when decisions about her life were taken out of her hands."

Spears was reportedly emotional while in custody and has since faced increased scrutiny from both law enforcement and those within her personal circle.

Concerns have also been raised after claims she dismissed her sober coaches in the weeks leading up to the arrest, adding to unease among those close to her.