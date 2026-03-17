EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Fears! Car-Crash Pop Star Spears 'Gripped With Terror She'll Be Sent to Rehab, Jailed and Put Back Under Conservatorship'

Despite the concerns, Spears is said to have resisted suggestions that she should enter a treatment program ahead of her court date in May. Sources said members of her family, including her mother Lynne Spears, have been discussing whether rehab could demonstrate accountability to a judge.

Another source said: "There are individuals in her circle who think that being proactive – whether that's checking into a treatment program or showing a willingness to address concerns head-on – could help her position legally and demonstrate accountability.

"But from Britney's perspective, that approach doesn't feel supportive. She sees it as feeding into a long-standing narrative about her needing supervision or intervention, something she has spent years trying to break away from, so she's resistant to anything that might reinforce that perception."

Spears has long associated driving with her independence, with one insider noting even during her conservatorship, she viewed it as symbolic of personal freedom. During that period, control of her huge showbiz fortune and daily life was handed to her father, Jamie Spears, from whom she has been estranged since the arrangement ended in 2021.

An insider noted: "For Britney, driving isn't just a practical thing – it carries a much deeper meaning connected to independence and having control over her own decisions. It's one of the few everyday freedoms she strongly associates with being able to live life on her own terms.

"That's why the thought of losing her license, or having new limitations placed on her, feels so significant. It's not just about transportation – it represents a loss of autonomy, and that's what makes the idea of it being taken away from her by law so difficult for her to accept."