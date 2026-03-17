EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Fears! Car-Crash Pop Star Spears 'Gripped With Terror She'll Be Sent to Rehab, Jailed and Put Back Under Conservatorship'
March 17 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Britney Spears is said to be gripped by fears she could be sent to rehab, jailed, or even placed back under a conservatorship following her recent DUI arrest, with sources claiming the pop star is "terrified" of losing the freedom she fought to regain.
The troubled singer, 44, was arrested near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on March 4 after allegedly swerving between lanes while driving.
She was taken to the hospital for testing before being booked into a cell in the early hours of March 5 and released three hours later. Police are also testing the Adderall found in her possession for possible illegal substances.
The incident comes four years after a judge ended the conservatorship that had controlled Spears' finances and personal life for 13 years, following a widely publicized campaign supported by fans and public figures.
If convicted, Spears could face a driving ban, while more serious charges could carry the possibility of jail time.
Britney Spears Fears 'Losing Control over Her Own Life Again'
An insider close to the situation said, "Right now, she's overwhelmed by anxiety about what the next steps could bring. There's a genuine belief on her part that this situation could escalate beyond a single legal issue into something far more serious – whether that means being pushed into rehab, facing the possibility of jail, or even triggering discussions about placing her back under a conservatorship, which she finds unthinkable."
"What keeps resurfacing for her is the fear of losing control over her own life again. That chapter was, in her view, incredibly confining and invasive, and the thought of returning to that kind of oversight – where decisions are made for her rather than by her – is something she finds deeply upsetting and difficult to process," they added.
Britney Spears 'Desperate to Avoid' Being Controlled Again
Spears was described as emotional and crying while in custody over her alleged DUI, and has since been under increased scrutiny from both authorities and those within her personal circle. Concerns have also been raised following claims she recently dismissed her sober coaches – a move that apparently came weeks before her arrest.
A friend of the singer said: "Britney's painfully aware that this isn't something that will just be brushed aside – there are tangible consequences she could be facing, and that realization has really unsettled her. The prospect of jail has made the situation feel far more serious and immediate than anything she's dealt with in a long time.
"At the same time, what's weighing just as heavily on her mind is the fear that this will be used against her – that people will point to this moment as proof that she can't manage on her own, and push for her to be put back under some form of control again, which is something she is desperate to avoid."
What Is Britney Spears' Next Move?
Despite the concerns, Spears is said to have resisted suggestions that she should enter a treatment program ahead of her court date in May. Sources said members of her family, including her mother Lynne Spears, have been discussing whether rehab could demonstrate accountability to a judge.
Another source said: "There are individuals in her circle who think that being proactive – whether that's checking into a treatment program or showing a willingness to address concerns head-on – could help her position legally and demonstrate accountability.
"But from Britney's perspective, that approach doesn't feel supportive. She sees it as feeding into a long-standing narrative about her needing supervision or intervention, something she has spent years trying to break away from, so she's resistant to anything that might reinforce that perception."
Spears has long associated driving with her independence, with one insider noting even during her conservatorship, she viewed it as symbolic of personal freedom. During that period, control of her huge showbiz fortune and daily life was handed to her father, Jamie Spears, from whom she has been estranged since the arrangement ended in 2021.
An insider noted: "For Britney, driving isn't just a practical thing – it carries a much deeper meaning connected to independence and having control over her own decisions. It's one of the few everyday freedoms she strongly associates with being able to live life on her own terms.
"That's why the thought of losing her license, or having new limitations placed on her, feels so significant. It's not just about transportation – it represents a loss of autonomy, and that's what makes the idea of it being taken away from her by law so difficult for her to accept."