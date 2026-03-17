X-Rated Model Enjoyed '3-Year Fling' With Timothée Chalamet Before Actor Blindsided Her for Kylie Jenner — 'I Was in Love With Him'
March 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
A former X-rated model had claimed she had a secret three-year romance with Timothée Chalamet and was "blindsided" by his relationship with Kylie Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Tena, 32, alleged her trysts with Chalamet began in January 2020, after she slid into the Marty Supreme star’s DMs from her professional account after seeing his performance in The King.
How Did Their Relationship Start?
She said: "I thought, 'Oh, who’s this actor,' because I'd never seen him before, so I looked him up on Instagram. I was like, 'Oh, this guy is handsome.' Then a couple weeks go by, and he posts a story."
Tena claimed she became persistent in trying to get Chalamet's attention online by sending him messages — but it wasn’t until three months later that he allegedly responded.
"I wanted to talk to him, and he hearts what I had responded back … and he just likes it," she alleged.
That May, Tena said Chalamet, now 30, sent her a message and they eventually exchanged phone numbers. Once she told the Dune actor that she was in Los Angeles, they decided to meet that evening.
'We Immediately Clicked'
Tena said she and Chalamet were initially "nervous" meeting each other at his friend's beachfront home in Santa Monica, California. However, the former adult star claimed she and Chalamet immediately "clicked" as they drank wine and talked about their love for film.
She even alleged the actor serenaded her with Bob Dylan songs.
(Chalamet was announced to be cast as the singer in A Complete Unknown in January 2020.)
She told the Daily Mail: "I went over there and he had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role and I was like, 'What is this?' and he’s like, 'It's for Bob Dylan. I’m going to play him,' and I was like, 'That's so cool.'"
"He played me a few songs, and he was so great," she added. "He had been practicing maybe for a month he told me."
'I Was In Love With Timothée'
Tena claimed Chalamet "made the first move" and she "did stay that night with him," during which they reportedly "had a wonderful, wonderful time."
They allegedly began seeing each other nearly every other month, as Tena admitted she really fell for his charms.
She explained: "I was in love with Timothée, yeah. I didn’t say those exact words to him. I had said, 'I have feelings for you,' and pretty much expressed I want to continue."
"I let him know that I wanted it to be more consistent," she noted. "I wanted it to be where we made more time for one another. New York kind of sealed that for me."
The following January, Tena said she wished Chalamet a happy birthday and he simply "hearted" the message, but less than three weeks later, the star was spotted interacting with Jenner, 28, at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show.
In April 2023, photos were published of the Kardashians star's Range Rover outside Chalamet's Beverly Hills home.
"I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner, and I was very confused about that,” Tena added. "At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like, maybe it’s a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don’t know … It doesn’t add up."
Tena, who believes she has nothing in common with Jenner besides being a mother, claimed Chalamet's swift move to the reality star was "disrespectful."
"I miss him. I do miss him a lot because I haven’t seen him in a couple of years,” she said."I did get down and a little sad about the whole thing because I was like, 'Wow, I might not ever see him again,' and when I had always felt so sure about him and I and it turned the complete opposite of that."
"I never thought him and I would stop talking because we had that friendship also," she shared. "He's changed. I know he's changed. Hollywood changes people."