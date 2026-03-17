X-Rated Model Enjoyed '3-Year Fling' With Timothée Chalamet Before Actor Blindsided Her for Kylie Jenner — 'I Was in Love With Him'

She said: "I thought, 'Oh, who’s this actor,' because I'd never seen him before, so I looked him up on Instagram. I was like, 'Oh, this guy is handsome.' Then a couple weeks go by, and he posts a story."

Tena claimed she became persistent in trying to get Chalamet's attention online by sending him messages — but it wasn’t until three months later that he allegedly responded.

"I wanted to talk to him, and he hearts what I had responded back … and he just likes it," she alleged.

That May, Tena said Chalamet, now 30, sent her a message and they eventually exchanged phone numbers. Once she told the Dune actor that she was in Los Angeles, they decided to meet that evening.