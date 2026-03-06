Britney Spears 'Could Face Jail Time' After Pills 'Possibly Laced With Narcotics' Were Discovered In Her Car During DUI Arrest
March 6 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
The troubled princess of pop Britney Spears may end up serving jail time for her DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report from TMZ, the Toxic songstress was found with pills in her car that are currently being tested for potential narcotics.
What's Going on With the Pills in Britney Spears' Car?
Once the pills are tested, depending on what they end up being, Spears could end up serving time in the slammer.
Sources toldTMZ that the pills were Adderall, which she got while in Mexico. They also noted Spears was going down to Mexico often to get the drug.
The pills are going to be tested to see if they are purely Adderall or if they have additional substances in them, such as fentanyl, cocaine, meth, or something else. Adderall in Mexico is frequently mixed with some of these substances.
Britney Spears' Arrest
Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. After getting pulled over, she was put into handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night.
After being pulled over in Westlake Village, an area close to where she resides, the famous singer was taken to the hospital so police could determine her BAC level.
While law enforcement has not released what her BAC was, insiders said Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent; but, in the Golden State, you can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically.
After being placed behind bars, Spears was quickly released, according to inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records.
Britney Spears' Managers Statement
Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, spoke to TMZ about the arrest.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he shared. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
911 Dispatch Audio
In 911 dispatch audio that was released, dispatchers claimed there was a "Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes" that was "speeding."
"2026 convertible out of LA," they continued.
An officer heard on the call asked for "all units" be sent "down towards this area, please." Police units were thenheard responding to the situation and tracking the location of Spears' car.
"This is a 2026 black BMW convertible," the officer shared, again.
Next, officers could be heard in the recording following Spears' car and, ultimately, pulling her over.
"Talking with the driver," another officer said. "Driver is out of the vehicle."