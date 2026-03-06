Britney Spears 'Could Face Jail Time' After Pills 'Possibly Laced With Narcotics' Were Discovered In Her Car During DUI Arrest

According to a report from TMZ, the Toxic songstress was found with pills in her car that are currently being tested for potential narcotics.

The troubled princess of pop Britney Spears may end up serving jail time for her DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Once the pills are tested, depending on what they end up being, Spears could end up serving time in the slammer.

Sources toldTMZ that the pills were Adderall, which she got while in Mexico. They also noted Spears was going down to Mexico often to get the drug.

The pills are going to be tested to see if they are purely Adderall or if they have additional substances in them, such as fentanyl, cocaine, meth, or something else. Adderall in Mexico is frequently mixed with some of these substances.