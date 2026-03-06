Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears 'Could Face Jail Time' After Pills 'Possibly Laced With Narcotics' Were Discovered In Her Car During DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears allegedly had Adderall in her car.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The troubled princess of pop Britney Spears may end up serving jail time for her DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report from TMZ, the Toxic songstress was found with pills in her car that are currently being tested for potential narcotics.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Going on With the Pills in Britney Spears' Car?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Pills found in Britney Spears' car are being tested following her arrest.

Once the pills are tested, depending on what they end up being, Spears could end up serving time in the slammer.

Sources toldTMZ that the pills were Adderall, which she got while in Mexico. They also noted Spears was going down to Mexico often to get the drug.

The pills are going to be tested to see if they are purely Adderall or if they have additional substances in them, such as fentanyl, cocaine, meth, or something else. Adderall in Mexico is frequently mixed with some of these substances.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was arrested on March 4.

Spears was arrested on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. After getting pulled over, she was put into handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night.

After being pulled over in Westlake Village, an area close to where she resides, the famous singer was taken to the hospital so police could determine her BAC level.

While law enforcement has not released what her BAC was, insiders said Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent; but, in the Golden State, you can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe you driving erratically.

After being placed behind bars, Spears was quickly released, according to inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Managers Statement

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears manager called the DUI arrest 'unfortunate.'

Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, spoke to TMZ about the arrest.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he shared. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Oops! Britney Spears at Center of Fears She is Set to Blow Showbiz Fortune After DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Once Claimed 'I Don't Like Drinking' Despite 'Spiraling Out of Control' and Sparking Concern with Her Erratic Behavior — As Troubled Singer Arrested for DUI

911 Dispatch Audio

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' car was followed in 911 dispatch audio that was released.

In 911 dispatch audio that was released, dispatchers claimed there was a "Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes" that was "speeding."

"2026 convertible out of LA," they continued.

An officer heard on the call asked for "all units" be sent "down towards this area, please." Police units were thenheard responding to the situation and tracking the location of Spears' car.

"This is a 2026 black BMW convertible," the officer shared, again.

Next, officers could be heard in the recording following Spears' car and, ultimately, pulling her over.

"Talking with the driver," another officer said. "Driver is out of the vehicle."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.