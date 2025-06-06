EXCLUSIVE: Biden Civil War Explodes! Cancer-Stricken Former President's Car-Crash Son and Wife 'Locked in $10Million War' Over 'Control of Sleepy Joe'
Cancer-stricken Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and wife, Jill, have been "locked in a $10million war" over control of the ex-president.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest family feud started after the former commander-in-chief revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis.
Hunter Steps In
After his father announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and it spread to his bones, Hunter jumped on the bandwagon with those accusing Jill of "pushing" his father to run for another term in 2024.
An insider said: "Hunter sees most of the blame going to her and wants to make a play to become his father's protector — giving him control of his affairs and his finances."
After it was revealed the former president is battling cancer, Jill was quickly accused of "elder abuse," and the American people started raising concerns.
Former Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn said: "The president of the United States has the best medical care in the world, or should, and it should’ve been diagnosed a long time ago. I think everybody was horrified that he was put in a position where he was allowed to run, by his staff and by his wife. She wasn’t protecting him ... I thought it was elder abuse."
Hunter's Money Woes
For many, many years, Hunter's legal and money issues were hot topics among the American people.
Now with Jill making headlines amid the former president's cancer battle, Hunter is utilizing this time to step up to the plate as the leader in his family.
"He sees the blowback on Jill as an opportunity to make a play to be the conservator of his father’s finances," an insider said.
Despite Hunter seizing this opportunity to outshine Jill, ironically she was the one pushing for her husband to pardon his son – which he refused to do many times.
However, sources claimed Jill's intentions were to maintain favor with her wealthy and powerful husband.
But one major factor that could be encouraging him to take on the leadership role in his family is his financial issues.
In court papers filed in March, he said he was seeking to dismiss a lawsuit concerning his laptop, which he’d abandoned in a repair shop in 2019, because he didn’t have the cash to continue with the case.
Not A Fan Of Jill?
Despite the former first family appearing to be picture-perfect from the outside looking in – Hunter's laptop revealed the truth about what was going on behind the White House's doors.
According to alleged messages found on Hunter's laptop, he had a very toxic relationship with his stepmom.
One text sent to his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, said: "F**k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish, silly entitled c--- as you."
In a text with his Uncle James Biden, Hunter called Jill a "f**king moron," before adding: "So go f**k yourself, Jill. Let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me."
As Biden's cancer battle continues, a source claimed so does the battle between Jill and Hunter.
The source explained: "You are going to have the two biggest Bidens going after one another over who is responsible for the elder abuse. Jill is going to pull every stop out to preserve her reputation, her control of the estate and the money."
Another insider claimed Jill would even consider leaving Joe if it means preserving her slice of the couple’s $10 million fortune, claiming: "If she thinks divorce will get her half or more of the cash, she’d take that in a heartbeat."