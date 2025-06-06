EXCLUSIVE: Biden Civil War Explodes! Cancer-Stricken Former President's Car-Crash Son and Wife 'Locked in $10Million War' Over 'Control of Sleepy Joe'

For many, many years, Hunter's legal and money issues were hot topics among the American people.

Now with Jill making headlines amid the former president's cancer battle, Hunter is utilizing this time to step up to the plate as the leader in his family.

"He sees the blowback on Jill as an opportunity to make a play to be the conservator of his father’s finances," an insider said.

Despite Hunter seizing this opportunity to outshine Jill, ironically she was the one pushing for her husband to pardon his son – which he refused to do many times.

However, sources claimed Jill's intentions were to maintain favor with her wealthy and powerful husband.

But one major factor that could be encouraging him to take on the leadership role in his family is his financial issues.

In court papers filed in March, he said he was seeking to dismiss a lawsuit concerning his laptop, which he’d abandoned in a repair shop in 2019, because he didn’t have the cash to continue with the case.