Prince Harry's Bid to Repair Relationship with King Charles Stalls After Cancer-Stricken Monarch Hits Out at Sussexes' Leaks Over Summer Reunion

A friend of the King said: '"If Harry truly wishes to see his father, he would do well to encourage his supporters to allow such matters to be discussed privately, since low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress."

Harry has seen his father only twice in two years following his departure from the U.K, amid a string of attacks on his family, including tell-all interviews and his memoir, Spare.

However Harry apparently hopes he, wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children will be invited to spend 'some family time' at Sandringham in July, when he is set to return to the .U.K.

It is nearly four years since Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, six and four, saw their grandfather, when they travelled to Britain from their home in California for the last Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.