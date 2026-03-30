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Home > News > King Charles III

Prince Harry's Bid to Repair Relationship with King Charles Stalls After Cancer-Stricken Monarch Hits Out at Sussexes' Leaks Over Summer Reunion

picture of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's bid to reconclle with King Charles has halted over the aging monarch's anguish at leaks.

March 30 2026, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry's bid to repair his strained relationship with father King Charles has hit the skids, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-striken royal is frustrated over leaks from Harry's camp over a potential reunion in the U.K. later this summer.

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Struggling To 'Trust' Harry

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles feels 'trust' issues are a problem with Harry.

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It's been reported Harry, 41, wants Charles, 77, to invite his family to see him in Norfolk, where the king can meet his grandchildren.

But according to reports, Charles isn't happy such requests are being made public by the Sussexes' PR machine.

Sources close to the monarch told the Daily Mail that "low trust and bitter experience" over a string of leaks and media briefings from "Team Sussex" in recent years were a significant difficulty in making any progress in restoring family harmony.

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Scarred By Previous Experiences

picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Charles has been burned previously regarding leaks from Harry's camp.

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A friend of the King said: '"If Harry truly wishes to see his father, he would do well to encourage his supporters to allow such matters to be discussed privately, since low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress."

Harry has seen his father only twice in two years following his departure from the U.K, amid a string of attacks on his family, including tell-all interviews and his memoir, Spare.

However Harry apparently hopes he, wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children will be invited to spend 'some family time' at Sandringham in July, when he is set to return to the .U.K.

It is nearly four years since Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, six and four, saw their grandfather, when they travelled to Britain from their home in California for the last Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

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Strangers To The U.K.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan have barely stepped foot in U.K. since quitting royal duties.

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Meghan last visited later in 2022, when the late Queen died.

The Sunday Times reported Harry's hope for an invite this summer.

A friend of Harry’s said: "If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He'd like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there.

"If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that.

"There are lots of scenarios to make it work, but it's all out of Harry's hands. No father would want to put their kids at any risk."

When the prince travels to the U.K. for work he is accompanied by his own unarmed security team, which includes former Metropolitan Police officers, which he funds himself.

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picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's thinning hair is causing him major grief.

But paying out for security when he travels in the U.K. isn’t his only big concern as RadarOnline.com recently told how Harry's worried about going bald.

And he’ll struggle to cling on to his thinning thatch, judging by his relatives

“Male-pattern baldness runs through his royal blood – just look at his grandfather Prince Philip and his uncle Edward," a royal source told RadarOnline.com.

Insiders said his continued efforts to regain his family's acceptance and the resulting strain on his marriage to Markle may have contributed to his barely there hair.

"Harry's got plenty on his mind – if not his head," a source joked.

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