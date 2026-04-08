Canada's Best Games to Try This Year

With the surge of online casinos, the choice of games has gone through the roof. Since operators are no longer bound by physical space, they can, and do, offer a bit of everything, from classic table options to high-energy live game shows, depending on what kind of pace and involvement you’re after. So here’s a quick rundown of what to try in 2026.

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'Crazy Time'

Crazy Time blends spinning wheels with bonus rounds that feel closer to a TV game show. Features like Cash Hunt and Pachinko break up the base game, while live hosts keep everything moving. And just like all our other choices, this game can be found at any top online casino.

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'Monopoly Live'

Inspired by the classic board game, Monopoly Live mixes a wheel format with bonus rounds built in 3D. The presentation leans heavily into the theme, giving it more of a game show feel than a traditional table.

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'Dragon Tiger Live'

One of the simplest live games around. Two hands are dealt, Dragon and Tiger, and the higher card wins. That’s it. The pace is quick, and there’s very little downtime between rounds.

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'Mega Ball'

A mix between lottery-style draws and live hosting. Numbers are drawn, and a multiplier ball can boost outcomes.

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'Adventures Beyond Wonderland'

A more visual live title with themed characters and interactive elements. The presentation plays a big role here, with hosts guiding the action throughout.

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'Deal or No Deal Live'

Based on the TV show format, players follow the familiar briefcase setup. The live host handles the presentation, while outcomes are determined behind the scenes.

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Slots

Slots remain one of the go-to choices across Canada. They’re simple to get into and don’t ask for much in terms of learning time. It’s very similar to picking up a casual video game, pressing a button, watching what happens, and seeing how the symbols land. The big draw is how easy everything feels. There’s no pressure to memorise rules or think too far ahead. Themes also play a big part. One moment it’s ancient temples, the next it’s outer space or movie-style adventures. And, of course, there’s also the money side, with some slot games offering what can only be described as staggering top prizes.

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Blackjack

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Blackjack has always had a steady following, both in Canada and parts more far-flung, mostly because it sits right in the sweet spot between luck and decision-making. The aim is clear: beat the dealer. This can be done by getting closer to 21 than they do, or simply by sitting back and watching them go bust. It’s all about knowing when to hit and when to stand, and a knowledge of basic blackjack strategy can cut the house edge right down.

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Roulette

Roulette keeps things straightforward, but there’s a tad more visual flair. The spinning wheel, bouncing ball, and table full of betting options give it a very recognizable feel. Different versions also change things slightly, with European roulette often the game of choice thanks to its single zero. American roulette adds an extra zero, which shifts the odds quite a bit in favour of the house. There are also a load of online Live versions which add extra elements like bonus rounds, two balls, and more.