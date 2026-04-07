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Home > News > Kanye West

Britain Bans Kanye West: Controversial Rapper Blocked From Entering U.K. Over Antisemitism Comments — Forcing Upcoming Music Festival to be Axed

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Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been blocked from entering U.K amid row over antisemitism comments, forcing music festival to be axed.

April 7 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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Kanye West has been blocked from entering the U.K. to play a music festival — which has now been shelved.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's application to travel to Great Britain has been denied over an antisemitism row over his headline slot at Wireless.

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British Home Office Get Tough With West

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Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The British Home Office turned down West's application to travel.

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Officials said the decision to refuse permission was made because his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

West, also known as Ye, was due to headline all three nights from July 10 to July 12 at Finsbury Park, North London – playing to 150,000 people in total.

But Wireless organizer Festival Republic has now confirmed the popular event has been canceled altogether following the U.K. Government’s decision.

It comes after major sponsors of the event, including Pepsi and PayPal, pulled out following the announcement West would be headlining.

In a statement, it said: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom.

"As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket-holders."

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Festival Bosses Decide To Shelve Three-Day Event

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Source: MEGA

Wireless organizers claims West wants to speak to Jewish community in the U.K.

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It continued: "As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE, and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had.

"As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the U.K."

Posting on social media after the announcement, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said West "should never have been invited" to headline the festival.

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British Prime Minister Lays Into Rapper

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Sir Keir Starmer says West should never have been invited to perform at the festival.

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He wrote: "This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.

"We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

West has previously sold swastika T-shirts — and been pictured wearing them — and his song Heil Hitler, released last year, glorified the Nazi leader.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said the Government "has clearly made the right decision" in blocking West.

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Snoop Dogg has also previously been banned from entering the U.K.

A spokesperson said: “The Government has clearly made the right decision here.

"For once, when it said that antisemitism has no place in the U.K, it backed up its words with action.

"Someone who has boasted of making tens of millions of dollars from selling swastika t-shirts and who released a song called Heil Hitler just months ago clearly would not be conducive to the public good in the U.K.

"Wireless Festival, in its desperate quest for profit, defended the invitation until the end.

"That is shameful, and its sponsors should continue to stay away."

West – who was blocked from entering Australia last year over his Heil Hitler song – is not the first rapper to be denied entry in the United Kingdom.

Snoop Dogg was previously banned in 2007 after his involvement in a brawl at Heathrow Airport that left several cops injured.

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