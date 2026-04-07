Britain Bans Kanye West: Controversial Rapper Blocked From Entering U.K. Over Antisemitism Comments — Forcing Upcoming Music Festival to be Axed

Officials said the decision to refuse permission was made because his presence would not be conducive to the public good.

West, also known as Ye, was due to headline all three nights from July 10 to July 12 at Finsbury Park, North London – playing to 150,000 people in total.

But Wireless organizer Festival Republic has now confirmed the popular event has been canceled altogether following the U.K. Government’s decision.

It comes after major sponsors of the event, including Pepsi and PayPal, pulled out following the announcement West would be headlining.

In a statement, it said: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom.

"As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket-holders."