EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Hammered for Featuring Michael Jackson Impersonator in New Music Video — 'He Just Can't Help Himself'
March 31 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kanye West is facing renewed backlash after casting a Michael Jackson impersonator in his latest music video, with critics accusing him of lurching from one controversy to another – from antisemitic scandals to now platforming a figure some online have labeled an alleged child molester.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 48-year-old rapper released his 12th album Bully alongside a church-set video for Father, directed by his wife Bianca Censori, 31, and featuring Travis Scott.
Kanye West Returns with Controversial Music Video
The three-minute clip, filmed inside a beige church sanctuary, shows West seated in a pew while a lookalike performer resembling Jackson appears in the background.
Fans quickly identified the cameo as Fabio Jackson, a well-known impersonator with a large social media following.
The release comes after years of backlash over West's repeated antisemitic remarks posted online between 2022 and 2025, for which he issued a public apology earlier this year.
A media analyst said: "Kanye has moved from Nazi-era rhetoric and antisemitic outbursts straight into another provocation – this time inserting a Michael Jackson figure into a stylized church setting."
The analyst added: "Whether intentional or not, it plays into deeply uncomfortable associations and shows he just can't help himself when it comes to courting outrage."
A music industry source said: "There's a pattern here – Kanye creates moments that blur shock, symbolism and controversy, and this video is the latest example he just can't help but create controversy wherever he goes and whatever he does."
Online reaction to the video was swift, with viewers flooding social media with speculation and commentary about the cameo.
"Is that Michael Jackson in the back?" one user wrote, while another posted: "I THINK I SAW MICHAEL JACKSON AT THE BACK."
Others praised the detail, with one fan calling it a "sneaky" Michael Jackson "insertion." Another viewer added: "There's a lot happening in this video, I'm gonna need someone to dissect it."
Critics Weigh In on Calculated Provocation
Critics, however, pointed to the broader context of West's recent behavior. Another music industry insider said: "This comes after years of highly public antisemitic statements from Kanye that caused widespread condemnation – so any new artistic decision is being viewed through that lens."
There are already discussions on forums framing this as another calculated controversy, especially given the longstanding debates around the King of Pop.
The impersonator featured in the video was later seen in behind-the-scenes images shared by collaborator Callum Pidgeon, though no official statement was issued about his role.
The performer, who has more than 600,000 followers online, appeared in a beige three-piece suit matching the subdued tone of the set.
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'Kanye Has a History of Pushing Boundaries'
West promoted the video to his 19.5 million Instagram followers, writing: "Father featuring @travisscott directed by @biancacensori BULLY OUT NOW."
The track has already surpassed one million views on YouTube within eight hours of release, underscoring West's continued commercial pull despite repeated controversies. The release follows a listening event in Los Angeles and comes months after West published an open letter apologizing for his earlier antisemitic remarks.
Those comments – widely condemned at the time – included inflammatory statements posted across social media that led to professional fallout and public criticism.
A senior entertainment publicist said: "Kanye has a history of pushing boundaries in ways that ignite backlash, and this latest video suggests that instinct hasn't changed."
West openly shared his admiration for Adolf Hitler and sold swastika-emblazoned T-shirts online during his antisemitic "phase," while being dumped by his talent agency and a string of mega-bucks brand deals.