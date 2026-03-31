EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Hammered for Featuring Michael Jackson Impersonator in New Music Video — 'He Just Can't Help Himself'

The three-minute clip, filmed inside a beige church sanctuary, shows West seated in a pew while a lookalike performer resembling Jackson appears in the background.

Fans quickly identified the cameo as Fabio Jackson, a well-known impersonator with a large social media following.

The release comes after years of backlash over West's repeated antisemitic remarks posted online between 2022 and 2025, for which he issued a public apology earlier this year.

A media analyst said: "Kanye has moved from Nazi-era rhetoric and antisemitic outbursts straight into another provocation – this time inserting a Michael Jackson figure into a stylized church setting."

The analyst added: "Whether intentional or not, it plays into deeply uncomfortable associations and shows he just can't help himself when it comes to courting outrage."