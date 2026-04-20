Katy Perry's Relationship with Justin Trudeau Under Threat Over Her Sexual Assault Allegations — As Lewd Claims Have Put Ex-Canadian PM in 'Awkward Situation'
April 20 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau is in danger of imploding after she was accused of sexual assault, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders close to the former Canadian Prime Minister claim the bombshell allegations made by Australian actress Ruby Rose have put him in an "awkward situation."
'This Is the First Challenge They've Faced'
Trudeau, 54, and Perry, 41, are attempting to become one of Hollywood's major power couples and have been promoting themselves at high-profile events, including Coachella and an intimate bash thrown by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, one of the most influential men in Hollywood, and his wife, Nicole Avant, the former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas.
However, given Trudeau has built a career on being "pro-women," Rose's allegations against his new partner, which police are now investigating, could become embarrassing for not only the couple's brand but his political legacy.
An insider told PageSix: "They've really been luxuriating in their relationship over the past few months. They've made it no secret that they’re really into each other, but this is really the first challenge they've faced since they've been together."
'Trudeau Is Known As A Pro-Woman Prime Minister'
The society source adds that it potentially puts Trudeau in an "awkward situation."
"Justin was known as a pro-woman prime minister. He had gender equality in his cabinet; he's been linked to these kinds of social issues, so this could put a little bit of a dent into their coupledom," the insider said.
Trudeau is known for his feminist stance and said at the World Economic Forum conference in 2018: "As women speak up, it is our responsibility to listen, and more importantly, to believe."
However, after making these comments in 2018, he also found himself in the crosshairs when he was accused by a reporter of groping her at a music festival in 2000, when he was a teacher.
Trudeau later said he had apologized to the woman, but said he was confident he did not act inappropriately.
Bombshell Allegations
Orange Is the New Black actress Rose, 40, made her allegations while replying to an online Complex article about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's set at Coachella.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s–t what she thinks," Rose claimed in the now-deleted Threads posts.
"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.
"After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person," the actress also alleged.
Perry's rep denied Rose's claims, saying: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.
"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."