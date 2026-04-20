Katy Perry's Relationship with Justin Trudeau Under Threat Over Her Sexual Assault Allegations — As Lewd Claims Have Put Ex-Canadian PM in 'Awkward Situation'

Trudeau, 54, and Perry, 41, are attempting to become one of Hollywood's major power couples and have been promoting themselves at high-profile events, including Coachella and an intimate bash thrown by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, one of the most influential men in Hollywood, and his wife, Nicole Avant, the former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas.

However, given Trudeau has built a career on being "pro-women," Rose's allegations against his new partner, which police are now investigating, could become embarrassing for not only the couple's brand but his political legacy.

An insider told PageSix: "They've really been luxuriating in their relationship over the past few months. They've made it no secret that they’re really into each other, but this is really the first challenge they've faced since they've been together."