Katy Perry Hits Back at Bombshell Claims She Sexually Assaulted Ruby Rose — 'They Are Dangerous Reckless Lies'

The pop star's response comes just hours after Rose publicly accused Perry of sexual assault in a series of social media posts that quickly sparked widespread attention online.

Katy Perry has firmly denied allegations made by actress Ruby Rose , calling the claims "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies" in a forceful statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Perry has not personally addressed the claims beyond the statement from her representative.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," the rep added.

The statement also called out Rose's credibility, referencing her broader history of public accusations.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the rep told TMZ .

Perry's representative pushed back strongly on the allegations, rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing.

The response comes just hours after Rose made the accusations online.

She later claimed the experience was something she had previously refrained from publicly, adding: "After it, I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," Rose wrote, reacting to a viral post about Perry.

Rose first accused the singer in a post on Instagram Threads, directly naming Perry and referencing a nightclub encounter in Melbourne.

Rose alleged an incident at a Melbourne nightclub in a series of posts.

In another post, she insisted the alleged incident was witnessed by others, writing: "It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

Rose went on to share more explicit details in response to users questioning her account.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

She shared graphic details of what she says happened during the encounter.

The actress also addressed why she did not initially pursue legal action, saying she had previously remained quiet due to other traumatic experiences.

"Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven't even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men," she wrote.

Rose claimed there were personal and professional reasons she did not speak out sooner, alleging Perry had previously offered assistance with her U.S. visa.

"Later, she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," she claimed.

She added, "There is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."

Despite initially saying she would not report the incident, Rose later told followers she had gone to authorities.

"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," she wrote, later updating: "I did it," confirming she had left the station.

She also thanked supporters and said she was feeling "very relieved," while acknowledging she did not expect immediate outcomes.

At this stage, no charges or formal findings have been made, and the allegations remain unverified.