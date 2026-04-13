Putin Puppet: Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Tries to 'Model Himself' After Mad Vlad — as She Slams the Prez's 'Reckless Adventures in Iran'

"What we have here is this really unholy alliance among autocrats and wannabe autocrats," she said on the Monday, April 13, installment of MS NOW’s Morning Joe. "And, you know, Viktor Orbán morphed from an anti-communist, anti-Russian young student leader in Hungary into a toady for, you know, Vladimir Putin."

She claimed Orbán had been "dominating the government," "strangling the free press" and "taking over universities as she opined that his defeat helped prove "people will not tolerate the kind of oppression."

Noting that some of Orbán's behaviors that she'd outlined may "sound very familiar" to citizens of the United States, she called for others to learn "you cannot allow one man rule, because one man rule leads to corruption."