Putin Puppet: Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Tries to 'Model Himself' After Mad Vlad — as She Slams the Prez's 'Reckless Adventures in Iran'
April 13 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton claimed Donald Trump is seeking to "model himself" after Vladimir Putin during his second term as POTUS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the former Secretary of State celebrated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's loss in a recent election, she called the move to oust him from office after 16 years a potential "wake up call" for the American people.
Hillary Clinton Slams Viktor Orbán
"What we have here is this really unholy alliance among autocrats and wannabe autocrats," she said on the Monday, April 13, installment of MS NOW’s Morning Joe. "And, you know, Viktor Orbán morphed from an anti-communist, anti-Russian young student leader in Hungary into a toady for, you know, Vladimir Putin."
She claimed Orbán had been "dominating the government," "strangling the free press" and "taking over universities as she opined that his defeat helped prove "people will not tolerate the kind of oppression."
Noting that some of Orbán's behaviors that she'd outlined may "sound very familiar" to citizens of the United States, she called for others to learn "you cannot allow one man rule, because one man rule leads to corruption."
Hillary Clinton Compares Trump to Putin
"It leads to reckless adventures like we’re seeing with Trump in Iran," she continued, referring to the ongoing conflict. "It leads to a kind of destruction of democratic institutions."
"And so I think this is a wake up call for Americans," she continued. "I don’t care what you call yourself politically, if you are an American, you care about American democracy here in our 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, then we want to be independent of the kind of behavior that you see coming from Trump, which is an effort to model himself on Vladimir Putin."
Clinton added that Orbán found out that his people would not tolerate his actions, before expressing her own "hope" that "we see that in the midterm and the next presidential election from American voters."
Criticism on Iran War Continues
This is far from the first time Trump, 79, has been criticized for choosing to launch a joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran – and some of his staunch former supporters been among the ranks slamming the ongoing conflict.
As Radar previously reported, Megyn Kelly voiced her concerns that U.S. had been lured into a war that wasn't in the country's best interests.
"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country," she said at the time. "I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel."
Earlier this month, after Trump posted profanity-filled Easter threats to Iran on social media, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed he'd "gone insane."
Meanwhile, podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, called the war "stupid."
"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he continued. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."