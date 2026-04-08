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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Joe Rogan Hints 'Psychotic' Trump Started Iran War to Distract Public From 'Problems at Home' Following Epstein Files Dump

Joe Rogan has criticized the conflict with Iran several times.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube; MEGA

Joe Rogan has criticized the conflict with Iran several times.

April 8 2026, Updated 5:32 p.m. ET

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Joe Rogan theorized that Donald Trump may have started the conflict with Iran to distract from ongoing issues in the United States as criticism regarding the current administration's handling of the Epstein files continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While he didn't specifically mention Jeffrey Epstein, on the April 2 installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host claimed "leaders" in the past have used war to "cover up problems at home."

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'That Would Be a Way to Do It'

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Joe Rogan said he was confused why the U.S. 'went to this war' with Iran.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan said he was confused why the U.S. 'went to this war' with Iran.

"I’m not saying that’s why they bombed Iran, but that would be a way to do it," Rogan clarified.

The former Fear Factor host also expressed his overall confusion on why the country even "went to this war."

"When we started bombing Iran, I was like this can’t be true," he continued. "Supposedly, they’re trying to stop the terrorists."

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'It's a Scary Time'

Joe Rogan claimed past leaders have used war as a way to 'stay in power.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan claimed past leaders have used war as a way to 'stay in power.'

Reflecting on reasons behind engaging in a conflict with Iran, Rogan added, "If you’re that psychotic, and if you’re thinking about doing it anyway, you might be able to justify it."

"People have always done that, also, to stay in power," he claimed.

"It’s a scary time because people are willing to blow people up with f---ing drones and missiles. And they’re shooting into apartment buildings and blowing up schools, and it’s like, f--- man," Rogan continued. "The idea that the only way to solve problems is by dropping bombs on people is—it’s so crazy that that’s the move in 2026.″

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'A Lot of People Feel Betrayed'

Joe Rogan said people 'feel betrayed' by the conflict with Iran.
Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan said people 'feel betrayed' by the conflict with Iran.

This isn't the first time Rogan has criticized the decision to launch a joint attack against Iran with Israel. Last month, he called the conflict "stupid," pointing out that a key platform in Trump's 2024 election campaign was avoiding unnecessary wars.

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he continued. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests," Rogan said, later alleging, "Clearly Israel wanted this."

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Trump May Have Been 'Tricked' Into War

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Joe Rogan suggested Trump wasn't fully aware of what was happening in the war with Iran.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan suggested Trump wasn't fully aware of what was happening in the war with Iran.

Rogan – who previously endorsed Trump, 79, in the last presidential election – also suggested that it was possible the POTUS was conned into starting the war by his administration.

"The people that tricked him into doing this in the first place don't want him to get a full, nuanced perspective of the war," he said during a March installment of his podcast. "Nobody thinks (this war) is a good idea."

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called rumors that Trump wasn't getting the "full" picture of the war an "absolutely false assertion coming from someone who has not been present in the room."

"Anyone who has been present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full-throated honesty from all of his top advisors," she said at the time.

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