JD Vance Fires Back at Joe Rogan After He Insults MAGA Supporters as 'Unintelligent' and 'Dorks' — As Controversial Podcaster Turns on Trump
March 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Vice President JD Vance is trying to step in between the messy divorce of Donald Trump and podcaster Joe Rogan, who was once one of the president's biggest supporters, RadarOnline.com can report.
Rogan's opinion has apparently changed over the past few months, as he has been routinely blasting Trump and distancing himself from MAGA "dorks."
JD Vance Takes On Joe Rogan
After Rogan slammed MAGA faithful on his self-titled podcast, calling Trump's most loyal followers "unintelligent" and a a "bunch of f--king dorks," the veep came to his boss' defense.
Vance was a guest on a recent episode of The Benny Show, where conservative commentator Benny Johnson asked for his opinion on "dork-gate."
The 41-year-old VP laughed off the moniker while defending the MAGA movement.
"I think we have many, many fewer dorks than the far left, but everybody's got some dorks," Vance said with a smile. "We love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We love anybody who wants to save the country."
Joe Rogan Blasts 'Uninteresting, Unintelligent People'
Vance was fired up after Rogan teed off on MAGA maniacs.
"Here's the thing. Like, first of all, America is great. Make America greater, I'm down," Rogan started his tirade. But make America great again, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f--king dorks because a lot of them are dorks.
"A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to, and there's a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots, and they're all lumped into this one group, and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!"
"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he added. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions, and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."
Joe Rogan's Nightmare Realized
As Radar has reported, Rogan continues to experience buyer's remorse over his famous endorsement of Trump before the 2024 election, and has become increasingly critical of the president and his policies.
Rogan started by tearing into the president for his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Now, the former NewsRadio star is using his podcast platform to share his emotions again, telling listeners he's having trouble sleeping over Trump's handling of Iran.
"It's overwhelming me," Rogan, 58, moaned on his show. "Sometimes at nighttime, I can't wind down. There's too much news. It's too much f---ing madness.
"We're about to go to war with Iran," he said. "How far does it go? What's happening?
Trump 'Betrayed' Voters
Rogan went as far as to suggest voters have been "betrayed" by Trump. The comic has made it clear he is not in the president's corner when it comes to the situation in Iran, especially after endorsing Trump after he ran on a promise of "no more wars."
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed on another episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
He continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added.