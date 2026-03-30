JD Vance Fires Back at Joe Rogan After He Insults MAGA Supporters as 'Unintelligent' and 'Dorks' — As Controversial Podcaster Turns on Trump

Vance was fired up after Rogan teed off on MAGA maniacs.

"Here's the thing. Like, first of all, America is great. Make America greater, I'm down," Rogan started his tirade. But make America great again, and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f--king dorks because a lot of them are dorks.

"A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to, and there's a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots, and they're all lumped into this one group, and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!"

"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he added. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions, and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."