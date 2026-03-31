Joe Rogan Claims Trump Was 'Tricked' Into Attacking Iran — And Accuses Prez's Administration of Not Giving Him 'Complete Picture' of War
March 31 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has claimed Donald Trump was "tricked" by his loyal team into attacking Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the popular podcaster once again reminded his listeners his support for the president is waning.
On his latest episode, Rogan and his guest, documentarian Andrew Jarecki, touched on the war in Iran following an NBC News report that Trump receives a daily video montage briefing featuring just "stuff blowing up."
Trump Was 'Tricked' into Iran War
"Each day, he's given a chunk of video to watch. And that I think historically has been something that happens with him is he'd rather watch it than read it, right?" Jarecki noted.
He added: "He's just getting explosions," Jarecki claimed. "He's just getting a lot of pictures of explosions. So, he's saying, you know, we're destroying..."
In response, Rogan read part of the report, "'The montage typically runs for about 2 minutes.' That's enough time. That should give you a nuanced perspective on an international war.... 'Has raised concerns amongst those of the president's allies that he may not be receiving the complete picture of the war.'"
"Of course he's not," Rogan went off, and then claimed, "The people that tricked him into doing this in the first place don't want him to get a full, nuanced perspective of the war. Nobody thinks (this war) is a good idea."
White House Responds
Previously, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at claims Trump isn't getting the "full" picture of the war, and raged in a statement, "That's an absolutely false assertion coming from someone who has not been present in the room.
"Anyone who has been present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full-throated honesty from all of his top advisors."
The war in Iran has received more negative than positive reactions, especially from people who were once vocal about their support of Trump, including Rogan.
On his March 10 episode, Rogan was joined by journalist Michael Schellenberger, and they both discussed the war.
'People Feel Betrayed'
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed at the time. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
He continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," the UFC commentator added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."
Rogan was all about Trump in 2024, when the 79-year-old appeared on the podcast, and later told voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket.
The 58-year-old also called the administration and its fumbles, "f---ing madness."
However, Trump appears to be trying to take the blame off himself when it comes to the war, previously putting the spotlight on his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.
On March 24, while speaking in Tennessee, Trump went off, "I called a lot of our great people... and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're close to a nuclear weapon.'"
He then turned to his right and looked at Hegseth before adding, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let’s do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."
The former Fox News personality forced out a smile, but critics were quick to accuse Trump of throwing Hegseth "under the bus."