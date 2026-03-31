Joe Rogan Claims Trump Was 'Tricked' Into Attacking Iran — And Accuses Prez's Administration of Not Giving Him 'Complete Picture' of War

On his latest episode , Rogan and his guest, documentarian Andrew Jarecki, touched on the war in Iran following an NBC News report that Trump receives a daily video montage briefing featuring just " stuff blowing up ."

Joe Rogan has claimed Donald Trump was "tricked" by his loyal team into attacking Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the popular podcaster once again reminded his listeners his support for the president is waning.

"Each day, he's given a chunk of video to watch. And that I think historically has been something that happens with him is he'd rather watch it than read it, right?" Jarecki noted.

He added: "He's just getting explosions," Jarecki claimed. "He's just getting a lot of pictures of explosions. So, he's saying, you know, we're destroying..."

In response, Rogan read part of the report, "'The montage typically runs for about 2 minutes.' That's enough time. That should give you a nuanced perspective on an international war.... 'Has raised concerns amongst those of the president's allies that he may not be receiving the complete picture of the war.'"

"Of course he's not," Rogan went off, and then claimed, "The people that tricked him into doing this in the first place don't want him to get a full, nuanced perspective of the war. Nobody thinks (this war) is a good idea."