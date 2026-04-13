'My 600-Lb. Life' Alum Dolly Martinez's Sister Rages at Cruel Trolls Who Claimed She's the 'Next to Go' Hours After Reality Star's Tragic Death

Martinez was featured in an episode of Season 10 of My 600 Pound Life in 2022. At the time, she weighed 593 pounds despite standing at 5-foot-2 and shared her heartbreaking food addiction.

"The only thing powerful enough to distract me from dark thoughts is food. Food is my go-to drug that takes my pain away," Martinez revealed during her episode, where she was shown unable to get out of bed without assistance and needed someone to help dress her.

"Food is more than just a pleasure; it's my reason for existing. Food has caused all of the things I hate about my life, but it's the only thing I've ever had to help me feel good. And I don't know where to even begin to change that."

Martinez was shown working with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or Dr. Now, to the show's fans, trying to lose enough weight to qualify for a gastric bypass or other weight-loss procedure, but only shed 40 pounds instead of the several hundred pounds needed.