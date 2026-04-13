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Home > Reality Tv > reality tv stars

'My 600-Lb. Life' Alum Dolly Martinez's Sister Rages at Cruel Trolls Who Claimed She's the 'Next to Go' Hours After Reality Star's Tragic Death

Photo of Dolly Martinez
Source: TLC/YouTube

Dolly Martinez was featured in a 2022 episode of 'My 600 Pound Life.'

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April 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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The sister of My 600 Pound Life star Dolly Martinez told cruel trolls to "f--- all the way off" after she announced her sibling's death at the age of 30, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martinez died from congestive heart failure at a Fort Worth, Texas, hospital on April 11. After Lindsey Cooper announced her sister's passing, she received vicious taunts about how her family should have done more to "save" the morbidly obese TLC reality star.

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'You Enabled Your Sister Instead of Helping Her'

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Photo of Dolly Martinez
Source: TLC/YouTube

Martinez confessed to having a severe food addiction during her episode of 'My 600 Pound Life'

"Enabling her, praising her at 600 pounds like it’s normal, is not a standard we speak highly of. Y'all as a family were more ready to enable her than actually HELP SAVE HER," one person wrote under Cooper's heartbreaking Facebook announcement, adding, "Don’t post, 'she was so beautiful.' Sis wholeheartedly f-- off. You enabled your sister instead of genuinely helping HER."

A second taunted, "Do you have to buy an XL coffin? What's the procedure?"

"This woman’s weight was 600 pounds, and all of you people act as though she’s praiseworthy, but she’s not…at all whatsoever," a third user wrote.

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Lindsey Cooper Tells Cruel Trolls to 'F--- All the Way Off'

Photo of Dolly Martinez
Source: TLC/YouTube

Martinez weighed 593 pounds when she appeared on 'My 600 Pound Life.'

"My Facebook is my safe space, a place where I can share what’s on my heart. I'm allowed to grieve my sister, Dolly, here. I know many people knew her from a show or TikTok, and that's okay, but please remember, there’s so much more to her than what was seen online or on TV. She was my sister first. She deserves peace, and she deserves kindness," Cooper wrote in an April 12 post, noting that she was feeling "drained.'

"And to everyone online being cruel and mean and attacking not only Dolly, who can no longer defend herself, but me and my family. From the bottom of my soul and as disrespectfully as possible f--- all the way off," she demanded.

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Photo of Lindsey Cooper
Source: Lindsey Cooper/Facebook

Lindsey Cooper said she takes medicine that makes her gain weight but is trying to shed pounds.

Cooper has also battled weight issues and shared, "Oh, and yes, for those pointing out how I'm just as fat or saying I’m the next to go in the family, just know I have chronic health problems and mental health issues, and I take meds that cause me to gain weight, and I'm working on getting the weight off. But that’s not for you to point out," she noted

"Thanks for coming to my TED talk," Cooper added, and the post was soon flooded with messages of love and support.

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'Food' Was Dolly Martinez' 'Reason for Existing'

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Photo of Dolly Martinez
Source: TLC/YouTube

Martinez's mom accompanied her on the first trip to see Dr. Now on 'My 600 Pound Life.'

Martinez was featured in an episode of Season 10 of My 600 Pound Life in 2022. At the time, she weighed 593 pounds despite standing at 5-foot-2 and shared her heartbreaking food addiction.

"The only thing powerful enough to distract me from dark thoughts is food. Food is my go-to drug that takes my pain away," Martinez revealed during her episode, where she was shown unable to get out of bed without assistance and needed someone to help dress her.

"Food is more than just a pleasure; it's my reason for existing. Food has caused all of the things I hate about my life, but it's the only thing I've ever had to help me feel good. And I don't know where to even begin to change that."

Martinez was shown working with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, or Dr. Now, to the show's fans, trying to lose enough weight to qualify for a gastric bypass or other weight-loss procedure, but only shed 40 pounds instead of the several hundred pounds needed.

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