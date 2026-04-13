Missing U.S. Woman's Chilling Messages About 'Splitting' With Husband Revealed — As He Remains in Police Custody After She 'Fell Overboard in Bahamas'

Marnee wasn't the only one to share the hardships of the Hooker's marriage. Lynette's daughter from another marriage has her own questions and concerns.

"There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation," Karli Aylesworth told Fox News Digital. "If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined."

Aylesworth said Brian didn't even call to tell her about her mother's disappearance for nearly 24 hours. When he eventually did call her, she told NBC News his voice was "monotone and relaxed."

The daughter also revealed that Brian had a violent past, and hasn't ruled out the possibility of foul play.

"I do believe something might have happened to her," she told Fox News. "There's a history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story."