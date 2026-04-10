Missing U.S. Woman Who 'Fell Overboard at Sea' Was 'Physically and Emotionally Abused' by Husband, Her Mom Claims — As He's Arrested by Bahamas Police

On Sunday, April 5, Brian reported his wife missing, according to Bahamian authorities. He claimed the two had been on a small dinghy heading to their yacht. However, they ran into bad weather, which caused Lynette, 55, to apparently fall overboard with the boat key on her person, leading the boat engine to shut off.

According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current, and he lost sight of her. He was able to report her missing after paddling to a marina.

Lynette has not been seen since, and 58-year-old Brian has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Brian's lawyer, Terrell Butler, revealed his client "categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing." As of Thursday, April 9, Brian has not been charged with any crime.