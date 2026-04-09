Missing U.S. Woman Who 'Fell Overboard at Sea' Made Eyebrow-Raising Joke About Her Husband — Days Before He Was Arrested by Bahamas Police
April 9 2026, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET
A woman who fell out of a boat in the Bahamas and has not been seen since made an ominous joke about her husband just days before she vanished, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lynette Hooker has been missing since the weekend, and now her husband Brian has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.
New Questions
The couple, who are experienced boaters, were sailing their yacht, Soulmate, off the coast of the Bahamas over the weekend, when Brian said his wife fell into the water and was swept away by powerful currents.
Brian, 59, and Lynette, 55, have been sailing together for more than a decade, and chronicled their adventures on their own YouTube channel, cheekily called "The Sailing Hookers."
In her final post before her disappearance, Lynette answered a question from a fan about whether the two "ever get sick of each other."
Lynette responded with a video clip of two people dancing crazily over a poorly photoshopped pool deck. As the dancers grooved, the 1995 dance hit Be My Lover blared in the background. Above them, Lynette posted: "Me and my husband."
What read as a cheesy joke might actually have been an overlooked cry for help.
'Heartbroken' Husband
The Hookers departed Hope Town, in the Bahamas, on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. local time on a small dinghy to make their way to Elbow Cay, when they suddenly encountered "rough seas," and Lynette was tossed overboard.
Brian shared the news on Facebook, saying that he was "heartbroken" that his wife had fallen in the water.
"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he said. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."
However, the focus has since switched to Brian himself, after the U.S. Coast Guard opened a criminal investigation into Lynette's disappearance.
Brian Is a Suspect
Late Wednesday night, Brian was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force for additional questioning based on some "probable cause we have," Assistant Commissioner Advardo Dames revealed, adding that while Brian was taken into custody as a suspect, no charges have been announced yet.
The Michigan native "categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing" in his wife’s disappearance, his attorney said in a statement.
"He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation."
Meanwhile, the search for Lynette has turned from rescue to recovery, while Lynette's daughter from another marriage has her own questions and concerns.
"There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation," Karli Aylesworth told Fox News Digital. "If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined."
Brian's Violent Past
Aylesworth said Brian didn't even call to tell her about her mother's disappearance for nearly 24 hours. When he eventually did call her, she told NBC News his voice was "monotone and relaxed."
The daughter also revealed that Brian had a violent past, and hasn't ruled out foul play.
"I do believe something might have happened to her," she told Fox News. "There's a history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story"