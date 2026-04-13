Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Indicted on Murder and Sexual Abuse Charges — After Teen Was Viciously Killed While Aboard Carnival Cruise

Anna, 18, was found asphyxiated under a bed in the room she shared on the ship with her stepbrother, who suffers from ADHD and insomnia, and hadn't taken his medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found.

Five months after her death, the teen, identified in court documents only as T.H., was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse. The minor will be tried as an adult in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and could be sentenced to life in prison.

According to court records, "T.H. was traveling aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Anna and other family members on or about Nov. 6-7, 2025.

"During that time, while the ship was in international waters en route to Miami, T.H. allegedly sexually assaulted and intentionally killed Kepner."