Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Indicted on Murder and Sexual Abuse Charges — After Teen Was Viciously Killed While Aboard Carnival Cruise
April 13 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
The 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges for the death of the Florida teen, RadarOnline.com can report.
Anna was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship during a family vacation in November, and the stepbrother was immediately identified as a prime suspect.
Charges Details
Anna, 18, was found asphyxiated under a bed in the room she shared on the ship with her stepbrother, who suffers from ADHD and insomnia, and hadn't taken his medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found.
Five months after her death, the teen, identified in court documents only as T.H., was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse. The minor will be tried as an adult in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and could be sentenced to life in prison.
According to court records, "T.H. was traveling aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Anna and other family members on or about Nov. 6-7, 2025.
"During that time, while the ship was in international waters en route to Miami, T.H. allegedly sexually assaulted and intentionally killed Kepner."
An 'Unimaginable Loss'
The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxiation.
"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters.
"We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."
The Stepbrother was 'Infatuated' with Anna Kepner
Anna was a high school cheerleader from Florida's Space Coast who was preparing to graduate in just a few weeks. She had been traveling on the Carnival Horizon ship with her father, stepmother, her stepmother's two minor children, and her grandparents when she went missing.
Her ex-boyfriend has claimed her stepbrother was "infatuated" with her, and she said she didn't feel safe around him in the months before her death.
T.H. was originally charged as a juvenile in February, and the case remained sealed. In a separate emergency filing, attorneys for Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother's father, originally revealed: "According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father's son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner."
It goes on to claim that, "immediately after the cruise, the respondent/mother and Chris Kepner expelled [the minor] from their household and neither has seen [the minor] since then."
Family Cover Up?
As Radar revealed, the teen didn't have his father’s permission to go on the trip, and his dad has accused his ex-wife of failing to supervise him.
After her body was discovered, text exchanges between Anna's stepmom, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, and her ex-husband revealed their frantic attempt to "control the story," while keeping certain facts and even the boy's connection to Anna guarded.
The ex texted: "OK, I know everything is supposed to be hush hush for now but ive seen that it is still getting out with post and comments between Facebook, TikTok, and stuff … i just want to make sure until things are certain that he doesn’t get an(y) unnecessary comments towards him."