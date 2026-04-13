Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping May Be 'Revenge' — As Psychiatric Nurse Suspects 'Something Went Very Wrong' Inside Her Home

The forensic expert also raised the possibility that someone within Nancy's personal circle could be connected to the disappearance.

"Who in her orbit — let's call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?" she asked.

Burgess suggested the case could involve retaliation, adding that investigators often explore emotionally driven motives.

"Something could have come up there that we don't know about, and that’s up to people in her orbit to figure out. Because it's a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do," she said.

She continued: "And then if it goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn't make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her."