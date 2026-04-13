Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Betrayed' By Queen Camilla For Failing to Prevent Her Being Ostracized By Royals Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

Speaking of Ferguson, they added that she feels particularly "betrayed" by Camilla.

The source added: "After everything she’s been through with them, she feels she’s owed a heck of a lot more than being cut off without any proper explanation.

"She says they owe her at least a conversation and a shred of sympathy, especially someone like Camilla, whom she once considered a close ally."

Ferguson’s current whereabouts remain unknown, although she is most definitely not in America.

An insider recently told the Mirror: "Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again.

"She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress. She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew."

"It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was," the source added.