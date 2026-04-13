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Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Betrayed' By Queen Camilla For Failing to Prevent Her Being Ostracized By Royals Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Camilla
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson feels let down by Queen Camilla following her royal exile given she once saw her as an ally.

April 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson feels betrayed by Queen Camilla after being ostracized by the royal family, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ferguson, 66, always felt a close connection with the 78-year-old, given they both married into The Firm.

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'People Don't See How Low She's Sunk'

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picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson feels 'angry' and 'wronged' by her treatment, according to sources.

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But since she and former husband Andrew Windsor were largely cut off by family members over their controversial links with Jeffrey Epstein, the close relationship she once enjoyed with Camilla is no more.

And reportedly, that's one of Ferguson’s major frustrations and one of the reasons why she feels "angry" and "wronged" by her treatment.

A source told Heatworld: "Sarah feels incredibly betrayed... Fergie's very bitter, she’s angry and feels wronged by everyone in the family."

They added: "What people don’t see is just how low she’s sunk. Every time she opens a paper or goes online, it’s another reminder that she’s completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she’s really struggling to come to terms with that."

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'Camilla Was Once A Close Ally'

picture of queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Ferguson and Queen Camilla previously shared a bond over marrying into royal family.

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Speaking of Ferguson, they added that she feels particularly "betrayed" by Camilla.

The source added: "After everything she’s been through with them, she feels she’s owed a heck of a lot more than being cut off without any proper explanation.

"She says they owe her at least a conversation and a shred of sympathy, especially someone like Camilla, whom she once considered a close ally."

Ferguson’s current whereabouts remain unknown, although she is most definitely not in America.

An insider recently told the Mirror: "Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again.

"She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress. She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew."

"It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was," the source added.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is said to have found a very familiar hiding spot.

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Radar recently exposed what life is currently like for Ferguson as she continues to swerve the spotlight.

An insider told us, "Sarah is disheveled, gripped with panic, and running three phones to make it hard for people to pin her down.

“She feels under pressure and is constantly trying to stay one step ahead of attention, almost as if she's living life 'on the run.'"

According to those familiar with her movements, Ferguson has been relying on a network of discreet, high-profile acquaintances to provide temporary accommodation, with her situation described as increasingly unstable.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources have described Ferguson’s strategy as moving between discreet locations via a tight circle.

One source said: "At the moment, Sarah's life is incredibly fluid – she's not based anywhere permanently and is instead relying on a rotating circle of trusted friends who can offer her somewhere to stay for short stretches.

"It's a hand-to-mouth existence in terms of accommodation, where plans can change quickly depending on availability and discretion."

They explained: "That lack of stability is a stark departure from the life she was known for. This is someone who was once constantly in the public eye, with a defined role, routine, and residence tied to the royal household.

"Now, by comparison, everything feels far more improvised and transient."

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