EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Is Hiding Out at Home of 88-Year-Old Former Flame' As Hunt for 'Disappeared Ex-Duchess' Rolls On

Ferguson, who divorced the now-former Prince Andrew, 66, in 1996 but has remained closely tied to him, is said to have retreated from public life in the months since, prompting widespread curiosity about her movements.

Sightings in locations including Dubai, Switzerland, and Ireland have been reported but not confirmed, while her network of wealthy and well-connected friends has fueled theories about where she may be staying.

A source close to the situation has now told us: "Within her inner circle, there's a growing sense Sarah has chosen to retreat somewhere she feels entirely shielded from outside scrutiny, and Paddy's place is seen as exactly that kind of refuge.

"It offers a level of privacy and discretion that's increasingly hard to find, and more importantly, it's tied to someone she has complete faith in. In a situation like this, trust is everything, and that's what makes his home such a logical option."