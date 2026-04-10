EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Is Hiding Out at Home of 88-Year-Old Former Flame' As Hunt for 'Disappeared Ex-Duchess' Rolls On
April 10 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is believed to be hiding out at the Wiltshire home of her 88-year-old former flame, Paddy McNally, as speculation intensifies over the whereabouts of the missing ex-Duchess of York.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old, last publicly seen on December 12 at St James's Palace for the christening of her granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi, has largely vanished from view amid renewed scrutiny over her past links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Paddy McNally's Home Offers a 'Level of Privacy'
Ferguson, who divorced the now-former Prince Andrew, 66, in 1996 but has remained closely tied to him, is said to have retreated from public life in the months since, prompting widespread curiosity about her movements.
Sightings in locations including Dubai, Switzerland, and Ireland have been reported but not confirmed, while her network of wealthy and well-connected friends has fueled theories about where she may be staying.
A source close to the situation has now told us: "Within her inner circle, there's a growing sense Sarah has chosen to retreat somewhere she feels entirely shielded from outside scrutiny, and Paddy's place is seen as exactly that kind of refuge.
"It offers a level of privacy and discretion that's increasingly hard to find, and more importantly, it's tied to someone she has complete faith in. In a situation like this, trust is everything, and that's what makes his home such a logical option."
The insider added, "Sarah and Paddy's connection isn't something fleeting; it stretches back many years and has endured through all the ups and downs of her life. That history carries a lot of weight, particularly when she's under pressure. When everything else feels uncertain, it's only natural she would turn to somewhere familiar, somewhere she feels understood and supported, rather than risk being somewhere more visible or vulnerable to attention."
McNally, a former racing driver and motorsports executive, dated Ferguson for several years before her marriage and is understood to have remained on good terms with her ever since. His properties in Wiltshire, as well as homes in Verbier and St Tropez, are all considered potential safe havens.
According to those familiar with Ferguson's situation, her current absence reflects a deliberate effort to keep a low profile while navigating ongoing pressures.
Sarah Ferguson's Mission in 'Disappearing'
Another source said: "Right now, she's leaning heavily on a very select group of people she knows she can trust, and she's being extremely cautious about where she stays and who has access to her.
"There isn't a single permanent base - it's more a case of moving between safe, discreet locations and keeping her circle as tight as possible. That said, there's a widely held view among those who know her that Paddy's home is where she's been spending a significant amount of time."
The insider added: "This isn't about disappearing entirely or trying to evade anything dramatic; it's about creating distance from the intensity of public scrutiny. She's very aware of how quickly attention around her can spiral, so the focus is on staying somewhere calm, controlled, and out of sight, where she can take a step back and regroup without constant intrusion."
Global Speculation Mounts as Sarah Ferguson Regroups
Ferguson's past suggests she has often turned to friends during times of crisis. In 2010, after being caught in a cash-for-access scandal, she sought refuge with acquaintances across the US and Europe.
Other possible locations for her whereabouts continue to circulate. In the United States, Ferguson is said to have stayed with friends, including Priscilla Presley, and has links to properties in California, Arizona, and Florida. Europe offers additional retreats, from a wellness clinic in Zurich to a Spanish finca owned by close associates. Meanwhile, connections in the Middle East and Asia have also been cited as potential boltholes.
Despite the global speculation, those close to Ferguson suggest her current priority is privacy rather than travel. "Sarah is dealing with an intense level of personal strain at the moment, and it's taken a real toll," a source said. "A lot is weighing on her, both privately and publicly, and it's created a need to step back in a very deliberate way.
"Right now, the priority isn't visibility or staying in the public eye; it's about giving herself the breathing room to reset. She needs distance from the constant attention and commentary, somewhere she can gather her thoughts and regain a sense of stability without feeling watched or judged."