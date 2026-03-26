EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Branded 'World's Most Famous Missing Person' — And Her Secret Motivation for Staying Silent As Epstein Scandal Rages

Sources close to Ferguson also said her decision to remain out of sight is deliberate and closely tied to her personality.

One insider said: "There's a lot of talk about her being the 'world's most famous missing person' at the moment, but from what those close to her understand, this isn't some mysterious disappearance – it's a very deliberate decision. She has consciously stepped back from public view because she doesn't want to do anything that might intensify an already sensitive and complicated situation.

"For Sarah, loyalty plays a huge part in that choice. She's someone who instinctively protects the people around her, and right now she believes that staying out of sight is the most responsible way to do that.

The insider noted: "She knows any public appearance or comment could add further scrutiny or pressure, and she's keen to avoid being the cause of that.

"So while it might look unusual from the outside, those who know her say this is entirely in keeping with her character – she would rather remove herself from the spotlight than risk making things harder for those she cares about."