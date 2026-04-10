'Absolutely Awful': Melania Trump Hits 'Historic Lows' as First Lady Sets Record for Worst Approval Rating, Data Expert Says
April 10 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Melania Trump can’t catch a break, as just one day after her dramatic public denial of any ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a new poll suggests the nation has turned on the embattled first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
CNN political analyst and data expert Harry Entin delivered the explosive news that Melania is now at "historic lows" in the latest CNN/SSRS survey.
Melania Trump's Approval Ratings Have Plummeted to Negative Territory
“So at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump. These numbers are absolutely awful," Entin crowed after revealing her latest numbers.
The poll showed that the former model is dramatically less popular in husband Donald Trump's second presidential term than she was in his first.
Melania had a +30 rating in May 2018, which plummeted to just +3 in January 2025, when The Don was sworn in as president for the second time.
Now, the documentary star is at a horrible -12 in the CNN/SSRS survey taken over four days in late March.
Melania Trump Ranks Dead Last In Modern First Lady Popularity
Entin went on to examine how Melania fared compared with other modern first ladies when they were a little over a year into their husbands' second terms as president.
The wives of Republican presidents fared better, with Nancy Reagan at +50 and Laura Bush at +46.
Democrats Michelle Obama notched a +42, and the much-maligned Hillary Clinton still polled at a +25, making Melania's number in the negative column all the more glaring.
“If we look at this historically, the worst ever, the worst ever at this point in term number two," Entin observed.
He even checked the numbers on polarizing former First Lady Jill Biden when she was 14 months into husband Joe Biden's only four-year term and noted, "She was above water as well. So this is the worst at this point in a presidency as well," for Melania.
Melania Trump's 'Historically Awful' Polling
Entin snarked about Melania's negative approval ratings, bringing up her controversial message jacket worn during a 2018 trip to a Texas immigrant children detention center that read "I Really Don't Care, Do U?'
"I would say that the American people really don’t care for Melania Trump," the high-energy pollster noted.
"Melania Trump breaking records in the way that you don’t want to break records – historically awful," Entin reinforced. 'The American people really don’t care for her."
The poll was taken before the First Lady dramatically addressed the Epstein files on April 9, denying she had any association with the late pedophile.
Melania Trump Clears the Air on Jeffrey Epstein Rumors
"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," Melania demanded in an unscheduled White House speech, after her name appeared in the January DOJ dump of the latest files to be released.
"I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she explained about her former socialite status.
Melania made it clear she never had any relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, other than a "casual correspondence" and shot down published reports that the late financier introduced her to Donald, reiterating that she met her husband by chance at a 1998 party in New York.
The first lady went on to say she did not know "Epstein’s abuse of his victims," and was never involved in any capacity, nor ever accused of being part of his s-- trafficking operations.
Melania then demanded, "The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop."