'Absolutely Awful': Melania Trump Hits 'Historic Lows' as First Lady Sets Record for Worst Approval Rating, Data Expert Says

Entin went on to examine how Melania fared compared with other modern first ladies when they were a little over a year into their husbands' second terms as president.

The wives of Republican presidents fared better, with Nancy Reagan at +50 and Laura Bush at +46.

Democrats Michelle Obama notched a +42, and the much-maligned Hillary Clinton still polled at a +25, making Melania's number in the negative column all the more glaring.

“If we look at this historically, the worst ever, the worst ever at this point in term number two," Entin observed.

He even checked the numbers on polarizing former First Lady Jill Biden when she was 14 months into husband Joe Biden's only four-year term and noted, "She was above water as well. So this is the worst at this point in a presidency as well," for Melania.