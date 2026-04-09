'I Am Not Epstein's Victim': Melania Trump Sternly Denies Any Connection to Vile Pedo as She Blasts 'False Smears' Against Her From 'Politically Motivated Individuals'
April 9 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Melania Trump has angrily responded to accusations that she was one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, RadarOnline.com can report.
The first lady addressed the ongoing controversy in a rare White House address, amid claims the s-- fiend first introduced the then-model to her future husband, Donald.
Melania took matters into her own hands at a fiery announcement on Thursday, April 9, insisting she was never friends with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.
The first lady attacked the "unfounded and baseless lies" and "false smears" that have followed her and Donald, and blamed "politically motivated individuals and entities" who have sought to "gain financially and climb politically" for spreading the rumors.
"I am not Epstein's victim," she slammed. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."
She demanded the statements "must stop."
More to come... This is a developing story.