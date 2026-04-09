Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

'I Am Not Epstein's Victim': Melania Trump Sternly Denies Any Connection to Vile Pedo as She Blasts 'False Smears' Against Her From 'Politically Motivated Individuals'

split image of Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein / Melania Trump
Source: mega

A resurfaced Epstein email claimed Trump gushed over Melania with a vulgar remark shortly after their first meeting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump has angrily responded to accusations that she was one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, RadarOnline.com can report.

The first lady addressed the ongoing controversy in a rare White House address, amid claims the s-- fiend first introduced the then-model to her future husband, Donald.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump gave a welcome address then quickly departed the summit.

Melania took matters into her own hands at a fiery announcement on Thursday, April 9, insisting she was never friends with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

The first lady attacked the "unfounded and baseless lies" and "false smears" that have followed her and Donald, and blamed "politically motivated individuals and entities" who have sought to "gain financially and climb politically" for spreading the rumors.

Source: @WhiteHouse/youtube
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump, Sollos

Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Raises Eyebrows Ahead of Launch Date — As Family Side Hustles Face Fresh Scrutiny

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Joe Rogan Admits to Being 'Politically Homeless' as Podcaster Continues to Distance Himself From Trump — Neither Party 'Makes Any Sense'

"I am not Epstein's victim," she slammed. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."

She demanded the statements "must stop."

More to come... This is a developing story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.