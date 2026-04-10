EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Bill Cosby Demands New Sexual Assault Trial Claiming He Was Blocked From 'Presenting Key Evidence' — And Whines Over Owing $60M in Damages

Back in 2023, Motsinger filed a lawsuit against the sitcom star accusing him of sexual assault after the statute of limitations on related crimes changed in several states.

In the court filing, she claimed they met in the early 1970s and Cosby subsequently asked her to go to a show with him.

According to the former waitress, things took a turn for the worse when she drank a glass of wine and took a pill that he allegedly gave her that she thought was aspirin.

"The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light," the court documents read. "She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants."

During his deposition, when the elderly actor was asked if he'd had intercourse with Motsinger, he said, "I cannot remember if I did or not."