EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Bill Cosby Demands New Sexual Assault Trial Claiming He Was Blocked From 'Presenting Key Evidence' — And Whines Over Owing $60M in Damages
April 10 2026, Updated 7:04 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby is demanding a new trial after he was ordered to pay Donna Motsinger nearly $60million in a civil suit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-waitress, now 84, was awarded roughly $19million in compensatory damages, as well as another $40million in punitive damages earlier this year after she accused The Cosby Show alum, 88, of drugging and raping her during an incident that allegedly occurred in 1972.
Bill Cosby's Claims in New Legal Filing
In court documents obtained by Radar, Cosby claimed he was blocked from presenting key evidence and fully cross-examining his accuser, so that he was allegedly left unable to fairly challenge her credibility in court.
Additionally, he alleged the jury was exposed to a prejudicial "Me Too" testimony.
In the end of it all, Cosby claimed Motsinger's allegations of drugging and sexual battery do not "by any stretch, justify" the millions in damages he's been asked to shell out.
It was further argued that the steep punishment would be unlikely to serve as a proper deterrent for him allegedly committing any future crimes as he is already "an 88-year-old man with no sight who lives an isolated life."
Donna Motsinger's Allegations Detailed
Back in 2023, Motsinger filed a lawsuit against the sitcom star accusing him of sexual assault after the statute of limitations on related crimes changed in several states.
In the court filing, she claimed they met in the early 1970s and Cosby subsequently asked her to go to a show with him.
According to the former waitress, things took a turn for the worse when she drank a glass of wine and took a pill that he allegedly gave her that she thought was aspirin.
"The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light," the court documents read. "She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants."
During his deposition, when the elderly actor was asked if he'd had intercourse with Motsinger, he said, "I cannot remember if I did or not."
Donna Motsinger Celebrates Court Win
At the time, Motsinger was relieved that she won her court battle, noting that the financial compensation was the "icing on the cake."
"It has been 54 years to get justice. I know it's not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit," she said, according to the New York Times, appearing to refer to other women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct in the past.
In a separate statement shared by her attorneys, she once again proclaimed the verdict was "not just about" her, but about "finally being heard and holding Mr. Cosby accountable."
"I have carried the weight of what happened to me for more than 50 years. It never goes away," she added. "Today, a jury saw the truth ... that means everything."