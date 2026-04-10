EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Latest Cash Crisis — Massive Civil Judgment Rocks Crumbling Funnyman

The 88-year-old, once known as America's Dad for his paternal role on The Cosby Show, fessed up – under oath during a deposition in the Motsinger case – that a doctor pal supplied him with the recreational Quaalude prescription he allegedly used to pave the way for him to assault helpless women.

Motsinger said she met Cosby while working in a California restaurant before being drugged and sexually assaulted by the comic after one of his stage performances, court documents show. "It has been 54 years to get justice," said Motsinger, who called the monetary damages the "icing on the cake."

Motsinger initially filed the civil lawsuit against the I Spy star in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2023, after California amended the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases.

At least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but he has steadfastly denied all of the allegations against him.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of doping and attacking unconscious Temple University basketball exec Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. But after serving three years behind bars, the former Jell-O pitchman was released on a technicality.