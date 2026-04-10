EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Latest Cash Crisis — Massive Civil Judgment Rocks Crumbling Funnyman
April 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fallen funnyman Bill Cosby has been ordered to cough up more than $59 million in civil damages to a former waitress who a Los Angeles jury determined he'd attacked in 1972, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood pariah's dough is reportedly dwindling fast as no cash is coming in and legal bills are piling up for multiple lawsuits, and his previous $400million fortune had already shrunk to an estimated $128 million – even before Donna Motsinger was awarded the big-bucks payout for her purported pain and suffering.
Cosby Deposition Bombshell Shocks Case
The 88-year-old, once known as America's Dad for his paternal role on The Cosby Show, fessed up – under oath during a deposition in the Motsinger case – that a doctor pal supplied him with the recreational Quaalude prescription he allegedly used to pave the way for him to assault helpless women.
Motsinger said she met Cosby while working in a California restaurant before being drugged and sexually assaulted by the comic after one of his stage performances, court documents show. "It has been 54 years to get justice," said Motsinger, who called the monetary damages the "icing on the cake."
Motsinger initially filed the civil lawsuit against the I Spy star in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2023, after California amended the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases.
At least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, but he has steadfastly denied all of the allegations against him.
In 2018, Cosby was convicted of doping and attacking unconscious Temple University basketball exec Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. But after serving three years behind bars, the former Jell-O pitchman was released on a technicality.
Cosby Vows Appeal After Verdict
His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has vehemently denied Motsinger's allegations. She claimed Cosby is not as wealthy as court experts estimated.
"This is not about providing deterrence," Bonjean had told the jury. "A blind 88-year-old man can't leave his house."
She told the media after the case was decided that the once beloved star will appeal the verdict, which resulted in $19.25million in compensatory damages and $40million in punitive damages.