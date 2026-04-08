Meryl Streep Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump's Controversial 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket

"I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don’t Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," The Devil Wears Prada star said about Trump's jacket.

She added, "All dress is about expressing yourself, but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation."

Donald Trump's wife wore the $39 olive-green Zara jacket with the question "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" written on the back in white lettering.

She appeared in it, both flying to McAllen, Texas, and leaving to head back to Washington, D.C., after visiting the New Hope Children's Shelter, which housed approximately 55 migrant children who had been separated from their families.

However, the first lady did not wear the controversial coat when arriving at the shelter during the surprise visit, which came shortly after her husband signed an executive order halting the practice of separating immigrant children from their families when caught by the Border Patrol.

The president had previously put in place a s "zero tolerance" policy for immigrant families crossing the southern U.S. border, causing a storm of controversy.