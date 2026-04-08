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Home > Celebrity > Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Takes a Swipe at Melania Trump's Controversial 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket

Photo of Meryl Streep and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA; Zara

Meryl Streep shared her thoughts on Melania Trump's controversial jacket.

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April 8 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Almost eight years after Melania Trump wore her controversial "I Really Don't Care" jacket, Meryl Streep is taking shots at it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The left-leaning Oscar winner, 76, said she still has "so many thoughts" about the much-talked-about article of clothing Trump, 55, wore to visit migrant children at a Texas detention center in 2018.

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Anna Wintour's Fashion Critique of Melania Trump

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour mentioned Melania Trump 'always looks like herself' in her power suits.

The subject of first ladies and their work attire came up in the May issue of Vogue, where Anna Wintour sounded off.

"Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind. Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself," the Global Editorial Director of Vogue said in praise of the Democrat, while also praising the style sense of New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdami's wife, Rama Duwaji.

"To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses," Wintour noted about the Republican first lady and her love of power suits, and that's when Streep brought up the jacket.

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Meryl Streep Has 'So Many Thoughts' About Melania Trump's Controversial Coat

Photo of Melania Trump jacket
Source: Zara

Zara sold the statement jacket for $39, which Melania Trump wore on a trip to visit migrant kids.

"I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don’t Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated," The Devil Wears Prada star said about Trump's jacket.

She added, "All dress is about expressing yourself, but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation."

Donald Trump's wife wore the $39 olive-green Zara jacket with the question "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" written on the back in white lettering.

She appeared in it, both flying to McAllen, Texas, and leaving to head back to Washington, D.C., after visiting the New Hope Children's Shelter, which housed approximately 55 migrant children who had been separated from their families.

However, the first lady did not wear the controversial coat when arriving at the shelter during the surprise visit, which came shortly after her husband signed an executive order halting the practice of separating immigrant children from their families when caught by the Border Patrol.

The president had previously put in place a s "zero tolerance" policy for immigrant families crossing the southern U.S. border, causing a storm of controversy.

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'No Hidden Message' Claim at the Time

Photo of Melania Trump jacket satire
Source: MEGA

Trump protestors made their own versions of Melania's jacket to wear at demonstrations.

The piece of clothing caused a great deal of confusion and controversy at the time, with protest versions emerging.

The president claimed his wife's jacket was a comment on the "Fake news media," while Melania's spokeswoman said it was simply "just a jacket" and that "there was no hidden message."

The first lady finally addressed the topic in October 2018, denying that it was an attack on the plight of immigrant kids separated from their families.

"It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane," she explained to ABC News.

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Melania Trump Called Out 'Left Wing Media' With Her Jacket

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Photo of newspapers
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's message jacket literally made headlines when she wore it.

Melania then revealed the jacket did have a message, unlike her spokeswoman's claims four months prior.

"It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care," she defiantly revealed. "You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."

She then called the media "obsessed" with her clothing.

"I often ask myself, if I had not worn that jacket, if I would have so much media coverage," she stated. "I would prefer they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear."

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