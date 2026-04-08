Vogue Icon Anna Wintour Doesn't Hold Back as She Reveals Her Thoughts on Melania Trump's Fashion Choices

While Wintour was the editor of American Vogue, she put Obama on the cover three times during her years as first lady, but she has never afforded Melania the same honor.

"To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump; she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady," Melania's then-spokesman noted in 2019.

"Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover," Stephanie Grisham said at the time. "This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."

"Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior," she noted.

The remarks came after Wintour was asked about why she put other first ladies, including Obama and Hillary Clinton, both Democrats, on Vogue's cover.

"We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they're taking on issues, we support them, we feel that they are leaders," the England native stated.