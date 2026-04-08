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Home > News > Anna Wintour

Vogue Icon Anna Wintour Doesn't Hold Back as She Reveals Her Thoughts on Melania Trump's Fashion Choices

Photo of Anna Wintour and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour shared her assessment of Melania Trump's sense of style.

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April 8 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

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Anna Wintour had a cutting remark about Melania Trump's sense of style, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Global Editorial Director of Vogue gave high marks to former First Lady Michelle Obama, gushing over her wardrobe both while in the White House and today, but she delivered a brutal assessment of Donald Trump's wife.

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'Power Suits' Aren't 'Necessary'

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Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour made a crack about 'power suits,' which Melania Trump is so well known for wearing.

Wintour made the comments in the current issue of American Vogue while being interviewed by Greta Gerwig.

The Barbie director noted that men have always lived by the motto "dress for the job you want" in their professional lives, but for women, "dressing has always been more nebulous."

"I don’t think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary," Wintour responded, describing Melania's famous and preferred form of dressing as first lady.

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Melania Trump 'Always Looks Like Herself'

Photo of Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour noted that Melania Trump doesn't stray from her usual looks.

"Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind," Wintour continued while describing how she can pull off everything from catalogue looks to French couture. "Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself."

"I’m full of admiration for New York City’s new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage — young and modern and also entirely herself," Wintour noted about Mayor Zohran Mamdami's wife, Rama Duwaji.

When it came to the queen of MAGA, the fashionista sneered, "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses."

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Being on the Cover of 'Vogue' Wouldn't 'Define' Melania Trump

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's spokesperson addressed Vogue not giving her a cover in 2019.

While Wintour was the editor of American Vogue, she put Obama on the cover three times during her years as first lady, but she has never afforded Melania the same honor.

"To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump; she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady," Melania's then-spokesman noted in 2019.

"Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover," Stephanie Grisham said at the time. "This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."

"Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior," she noted.

The remarks came after Wintour was asked about why she put other first ladies, including Obama and Hillary Clinton, both Democrats, on Vogue's cover.

"We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they're taking on issues, we support them, we feel that they are leaders," the England native stated.

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Melania Trump Called Vogue 'Biased'

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump said she has 'mote important things to do' than be on the cover of 'Vogue.'

Melania personally addressed the topic during a May 2022 appearance on Fox and Friends, when she was asked, "With your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?"

"They're biased, and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it," the Slovenian native scoffed. "It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue."

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