'I Was Horrified': Ivanka Trump Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Watching Her Father Donald Being Shot 'in Real Time' During Assassination Attempt

"I was in Bedminster, New Jersey, and there was a lot of commotion, and the televisions were on, so I saw it almost immediately," Ivanka told host Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast.

She clarified that it wasn't her own home, noting she doesn't usually "love watching television," but she was by the pool near the club's bistro on the sunny Saturday afternoon of July 13, 2024, when Donald was speaking at an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"It was almost real time. It was before he had stood back up that I had seen what was transpiring, and two of my children were there. So, you know, my first reaction was to turn them away," Ivanka explained about trying to shield two of the three kids she shares with husband Jared Kushner from the nightmare that was going down.

"But it was incredibly difficult," the former fashion designer recalled while near tears.