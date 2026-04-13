No Doubt's Tom Dumont Reveals Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis: '90s Rocker Battled Disease for 'Years' But Insists He 'Can Still Play Music'

In a video posted to Instagram, the 58-year-old musician said after experiencing symptoms a few years ago, doctors found he had early-onset Parkinson's.

"It's been a struggle," he added. "It's a struggle every day."

However, Dumont claimed the symptoms have not affected his ability to play music and he will still be on stage with singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young for the band’s shows in Las Vegas that kick off on May 6.

"The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well," he said.