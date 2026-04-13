No Doubt's Tom Dumont Reveals Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis: '90s Rocker Battled Disease for 'Years' But Insists He 'Can Still Play Music'
April 13 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
No Doubt rocker Tom Dumont has opened up about his secret battle with Parkinson’s disease.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 58-year-old musician decided to go public with his shock diagnosis ahead of the '90s favorites' residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
'I Can Still Play Guitar'
In a video posted to Instagram, the 58-year-old musician said after experiencing symptoms a few years ago, doctors found he had early-onset Parkinson's.
"It's been a struggle," he added. "It's a struggle every day."
However, Dumont claimed the symptoms have not affected his ability to play music and he will still be on stage with singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young for the band’s shows in Las Vegas that kick off on May 6.
"The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well," he said.
Erasing the Stigma
The guitarist’s video coincided with World Parkinson’s Day over the weekend. He revealed that he had been inspired by others living with the disease who have been open about their experiences, including actor Michael J. Fox, who was tagged on the Instagram post.
The No Doubt star, who joined the band in 1988, said he planned to share even more videos to educate people on the neurological disorder – which can causes tremors, balance issues, memory problems and can limit speech abilities – and further awareness in the future.
"I've just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing," he shared. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important, for prevention and for research."
Flooded With Love and Support
Friends and fans quickly flooded the comment section with words of support for Dumont.
"My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother," wrote No Doubt drummer Young
The Michael J. Fox Foundation's Instagram account also commented, writing: "Thank you for sharing your diagnosis publicly. We're sending you our support, and please know that you are not alone."
Dumont admitted he has been enjoying the nostalgia trip of rehearsing the old songs ahead of tour, which has enabled him to take his mind off his ongoing health issues.
He explained: "The last couple of months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it’s been very fun looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens of the Sphere."
"It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years," he continued. "And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners, and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years."