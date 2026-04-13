EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Pals Feared He Would Relapse on Pills Years Before Latest Rollover Crash

"Everyone assumes Tiger’s on the road to recovery, but psychologically it gets tougher and tougher to dig deep and stay positive — especially since he’s still in a heap of physical pain," an insider told Radar back in 2021.

The golf great was previously involved in car accidents in 2009, when he hit a fire hydrant near his neighbor's home, and in 2017, after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

In 2017, it was discovered that he had five different prescription drugs in his system at the time. He was able to avoid jail time by pleading guilty to reckless driving and entering a first-time-offender diversion program.

While he recovered from yet another accident in 2021, Woods tried to "keep his spirits up," the insider added, but after the devastating injuries, there were worries he would "never be the same" again.