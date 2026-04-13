EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods' Pals Feared He Would Relapse on Pills Years Before Latest Rollover Crash
April 13 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods' loved ones worried about his relationship with prescription pain pills years before his latest rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Months after the golf legend's 2021 car accident in Los Angeles that left him with a shattered leg and ankle, pals feared that he would relapse, according to insiders.
Tiger Woods' Tough 'Road to Recovery' After 2021 Crash
"Everyone assumes Tiger’s on the road to recovery, but psychologically it gets tougher and tougher to dig deep and stay positive — especially since he’s still in a heap of physical pain," an insider told Radar back in 2021.
The golf great was previously involved in car accidents in 2009, when he hit a fire hydrant near his neighbor's home, and in 2017, after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
In 2017, it was discovered that he had five different prescription drugs in his system at the time. He was able to avoid jail time by pleading guilty to reckless driving and entering a first-time-offender diversion program.
While he recovered from yet another accident in 2021, Woods tried to "keep his spirits up," the insider added, but after the devastating injuries, there were worries he would "never be the same" again.
"His friends and loved ones are worried things are going to get even more dreadful because he’s got a long, long way to go," noted the insider.
"Whatever the cause of the accident, Tiger is struggling with the gut-wrenching results," they continued. "Anyone would have trouble navigating the kind of pain he’s experiencing without relying on drugs to get them through — let alone somebody with his history."
Tiger Woods' 2026 DUI Arrest
Woods was taken into police custody on March 27 after he was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida after reportedly attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer.
When authorities arrived at the scene of the accident, the golf pro exhibited "severe" signs of impairment, including "sweating profusely" and acting lethargic. His eyes were also bloodshot, according to cops.
Woods claimed he had not been drinking that day and passed a breathalyzer test, but he later refused to take a blood or urine test. Two loose pills identified as hydrocodone were also discovered on his person.
Tiger Woods Seeks Help
On March 31, Woods confessed that he understood the "seriousness of the situation" after his arrest and would be "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."
"This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," he said via his Instagram Story.
"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."
Woods is scheduled to appear in court in Florida on May 5.