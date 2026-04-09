Tiger Woods Drug Bombshell: Golf Icon Was Taking Vicodin ‘Like Candy’ Before 2021 Car Crash, David Spade Claims

Spade recalled to Howard Stern during an April 7 appearance on his SiriusXM show that he hit the links with Woods for a Golf Digest video, filmed on February 21, 2021, one day before the golfer's high-speed rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Stern noted that "Tiger Woods was f------ impressed with you," about Spade's skills on the green.

The Tommy Boy star explained he can't play a full 18 holes "mostly because my neck," then wisecracked, "But with Tiger, I couldn't really complain cause he's been in 94 car crashes."

Spade then made a painful, moaning voice, saying, "I'm like, 'No, my trapezius.' Meanwhile, he's got like a candy necklace of Vicodin," while making chewing noises and referring to Woods' longtime battle with painkillers.

The comeback king just so happened to have two loose hydrocodone tablets in his pocket at the time of his arrest on March 26, after rolling his Range Roger near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.