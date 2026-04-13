Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

MAGA Podcaster Humiliated as He Desperately Tries to Defend Trump Depicting Himself as Jesus Christ in Bizarre Image

split image of Donald Trump and Donald Trump AI image
Source: MEGA;@realdonldtrump/TruthSocial

Donald Trump posted a bizarre AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing a hospital patient.

Profile Image

April 13 2026, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A MAGA media personality faced intense backlash after scrambling to defend Donald Trump over a controversial AI-generated image that showed the president portraying himself as Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The eyebrow-raising post came just moments after Trump unleashed a blistering rant against Pope Leo XIV.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Targets the Pope

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Trump accused the pope of being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy.'
Source: MEGA

Trump accused the pope of being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy.'

Before sharing the image, Trump took aim at Pope Leo, blasting him as "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy." He also suggested the Catholic Church selected an American pope to better handle him politically.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," Trump wrote, adding that the situation was "hurting the Catholic Church."

His remarks came as the Chicago-born pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in global conflicts, including in Iran and Venezuela, and warned against using religion to justify war.

During a recent Palm Sunday address, Leo made his stance clear, telling worshippers that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them."

"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!" he added.

Trump later doubled down in remarks to reporters, saying he was "not a fan of Pope Leo," and calling him "a very liberal person" who "doesn't believe in stopping crime."

Article continues below advertisement

Bizarre Image Sparks Outrage

image of MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec defends Trump, dismissing backlash as overreaction to a meme.
Source: @realdonldtrump/Truth Social

MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec defended Trump.

Less than an hour after the rant, Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Christ, placing his hand on a hospital patient as if performing a miracle.

The surreal scene included patriotic imagery like bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial, further fueling criticism that the post blurred lines between religion, politics and self-promotion.

Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster's Defense Backfires

Social media users slammed Jack Posobiec's defense of Trump.
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed Jack Posobiec's defense of Trump.

Jack Posobiec quickly jumped in to defend Trump, mocking critics and brushing off the outrage.

"And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme," he wrote to his millions of followers on X.

But the comment didn't land as intended. Social media users were quick to highlight his past outrage over a 2021 artwork depicting George Floyd as Jesus, which he had previously labeled "blasphemous."

The resurfaced remarks fueled accusations of hypocrisy, with critics arguing he was applying a glaring double standard.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Barron Trump, Donald Trump

Unhinged Chicago Man, 29, Threatened to Decapitate Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 20, in Sick Plot

Photo of Kai Trump

Kai Trump, 18, Falsely Accused of Breaking Rules at 2026 Masters — As Prez's Granddaughter Faces Backlash Over Lavish Trip

Critics Turn on Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Pope Leo has repeatedly called for peace and condemned war in recent public addresses.
Source: mega

Pope Leo has repeatedly called for peace and condemned war in recent public addresses.

Even some prominent conservative voices called out the president.

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the post, writing that Trump's actions went beyond offensive.

"It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit," she said. "This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"

Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also voiced concern, urging followers to "pray for his soul" and "pray for us all," as he questioned whether Trump was beginning to believe his own imagery.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.