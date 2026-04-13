MAGA Podcaster Humiliated as He Desperately Tries to Defend Trump Depicting Himself as Jesus Christ in Bizarre Image

The eyebrow-raising post came just moments after Trump unleashed a blistering rant against Pope Leo XIV .

A MAGA media personality faced intense backlash after scrambling to defend Donald Trump over a controversial AI-generated image that showed the president portraying himself as Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump accused the pope of being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy.'

Before sharing the image, Trump took aim at Pope Leo, blasting him as "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy." He also suggested the Catholic Church selected an American pope to better handle him politically.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," Trump wrote, adding that the situation was "hurting the Catholic Church."

His remarks came as the Chicago-born pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in global conflicts, including in Iran and Venezuela, and warned against using religion to justify war.

During a recent Palm Sunday address, Leo made his stance clear, telling worshippers that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them."

"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!" he added.

Trump later doubled down in remarks to reporters, saying he was "not a fan of Pope Leo," and calling him "a very liberal person" who "doesn't believe in stopping crime."