MAGA Podcaster Humiliated as He Desperately Tries to Defend Trump Depicting Himself as Jesus Christ in Bizarre Image
April 13 2026, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET
A MAGA media personality faced intense backlash after scrambling to defend Donald Trump over a controversial AI-generated image that showed the president portraying himself as Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The eyebrow-raising post came just moments after Trump unleashed a blistering rant against Pope Leo XIV.
Trump Targets the Pope
Before sharing the image, Trump took aim at Pope Leo, blasting him as "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy." He also suggested the Catholic Church selected an American pope to better handle him politically.
"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," Trump wrote, adding that the situation was "hurting the Catholic Church."
His remarks came as the Chicago-born pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in global conflicts, including in Iran and Venezuela, and warned against using religion to justify war.
During a recent Palm Sunday address, Leo made his stance clear, telling worshippers that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them."
"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!" he added.
Trump later doubled down in remarks to reporters, saying he was "not a fan of Pope Leo," and calling him "a very liberal person" who "doesn't believe in stopping crime."
Bizarre Image Sparks Outrage
Less than an hour after the rant, Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Christ, placing his hand on a hospital patient as if performing a miracle.
The surreal scene included patriotic imagery like bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial, further fueling criticism that the post blurred lines between religion, politics and self-promotion.
Podcaster's Defense Backfires
Jack Posobiec quickly jumped in to defend Trump, mocking critics and brushing off the outrage.
"And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme," he wrote to his millions of followers on X.
But the comment didn't land as intended. Social media users were quick to highlight his past outrage over a 2021 artwork depicting George Floyd as Jesus, which he had previously labeled "blasphemous."
The resurfaced remarks fueled accusations of hypocrisy, with critics arguing he was applying a glaring double standard.
Critics Turn on Trump
Even some prominent conservative voices called out the president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the post, writing that Trump's actions went beyond offensive.
"It's more than blasphemy. It's an Antichrist spirit," she said. "This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this, and I'm praying against it!!!"
Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos also voiced concern, urging followers to "pray for his soul" and "pray for us all," as he questioned whether Trump was beginning to believe his own imagery.