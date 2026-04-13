Unhinged Chicago Man, 29, Threatened to Decapitate Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 20, in Sick Plot

"I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point," the 29-year-old allegedly wrote on March 17.

"I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat."

According to the complaint, Kovco received a visit from Secret Service agents just two days after the message was sent, but did not answer the door. Kovco then allegedly sent another message to the White House, this time threatening to retaliate against the federal agents

He raged: "I'm gonna hunt the secret service agent that comes to my door's family so he better not tell me any identifying information at all like first or last name or pet name or address or place of work because im going to buy a small concealable firearm and go shoot up his place of work immediately if he tells me anything."