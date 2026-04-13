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Home > News > Barron Trump

Unhinged Chicago Man, 29, Threatened to Decapitate Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 20, in Sick Plot

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Source: MEGA

President Trump and his son, Barron, were threatened by a disturbed Chicago man.

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April 13 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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A disturbed Chicago man allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and decapitate his son, Barron, with a "serrated knife," in a sick plot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michael Kovco, 29, has been accused of sending the bizarre threats to the White House's website, according to a criminal complaint recently released.

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Michael Kovco's Disturbing Messages to the Trumps Revealed

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Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

A Chicago man allegedly threatened to 'decapitate' Barron Trump.

"I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point," the 29-year-old allegedly wrote on March 17.

"I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat."

According to the complaint, Kovco received a visit from Secret Service agents just two days after the message was sent, but did not answer the door. Kovco then allegedly sent another message to the White House, this time threatening to retaliate against the federal agents

He raged: "I'm gonna hunt the secret service agent that comes to my door's family so he better not tell me any identifying information at all like first or last name or pet name or address or place of work because im going to buy a small concealable firearm and go shoot up his place of work immediately if he tells me anything."

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Taking Down the Suspect

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Source: MEGA

Michael Kovco is also accused of threatening to kill President Trump.

Kovco allegedly had more threats for the Secret Service agents, claiming to have procured an improvised explosive device as a "punitive action" against any other agents who decided to visit his home.

Prosecutors also said Kocvo threatened to stalk Barron in New York or Washington in yet another rant sent to the White House on March 19.

"I'm literally gonna find out how Barron Trump walks around in NYC or DC or wherever the f--- he is and run at him with a serrated bread knife and saw that motherf------ head off," he allegedly went off, and concluded the message, "Mr. I'm going to f------ kill your child Kovco."

Kovco also included his phone number in the message.

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Photo of Barron Trump, Donald Trump, JD Vance
Source: MEGA

The 29-year-old faces five years behind bars if convicted.

Kovco was busted after agents are said to have tracked the rantings through the IP address registered to his home. After they visited his home again, Kovco, according to the complaint, commented, "That's f------ hilarious. It wasn't me. Go f--- yourself. Go get a warrant for my arrest."

He was arrested and charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

In response, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago Field Office, Dai Tran, said, "... While we will allow the specific details of this case to be addressed in federal court, I can affirm that any potential threat to our protectees or employees is addressed swiftly and decisively, utilizing the full resources of this agency and our federal and local law enforcement partners...

Kovco faces up to five years behind bars if convicted.

Barron's mother, Melania, has been open about how often she keeps an eye on her only son, as she is even said to have "shut down" his online life after he witnessed a female pal allegedly being "assaulted."

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Melania Trump's Mission to Protect Barron

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

First Lady Melania Trump has made it clear she goes out of her way to protect her only son.

"This scared everyone," insider Rob Shuter previously said on his Substack. stated. "It stopped being theoretical and became terrifyingly real."

According to reports, Barron and a 22-year-old woman from London got close after meeting online. When the president's youngest believed he saw her being allegedly assaulted over FaceTime when he called her from the U.S., he contacted British authorities to report the situation.

"That phone call changed the entire tone," a source noted. "Once emergency services were involved, nobody could pretend this was harmless teenage flirting anymore."

Following the incident, Barron's mother took action: "Melania shut it down completely," an insider claimed. "No debate. No negotiations. The answer was simply: this stops now."

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