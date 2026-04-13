Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blasts Pope Leo for Criticising Iran War after Portraying himself as Jesus — But Pontiff Hits Back: 'I Don't Fear Prez'

picture of Donald Trump and Pope Leo
Source: MEGA;@realdonldtrump;TruthSocial

Donald Trump and Pope Leon have taken snipes at each other about the Iran war as President stokes up controversy by posting AI Jesus image.

April 13 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has become embroiled in a heated war of words with Pope Leo over the conflict with Iran.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, ramped up his displeasure at the pontiff's recent criticisms of his administration by saying he was "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy," during a fiery rant on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Want To Get Into A Debate With Him'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Pope Leo
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo insists he does not want to 'get into a debate' with Trump, but couldn't resist biting back.

Article continues below advertisement

He then sparked further controversy after posting an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ, triggering backlash among his usual supporters and Catholics on social media.

The image came after the President claimed that Leo, 70, was only made Pope "because he was an American," adding: "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

But responding to Trump's attack, Leo told reporters on Monday he has "no fear" of the president .

He said: "I don’t want to get into a debate with him.

"I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.

Article continues below advertisement

Controversy Over AI Jesus Image

picture of donald trump
Source: @realdonaldtrump;TruthSocial

Trump depicted himself as Jesus in bizarre picture posted on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialog and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems.

"Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way."

In the AI-generated image posted on Truth Social, Trump appears dressed in red and white robes as he cures a man with his healing hand while the American flag waves in the background.

He had earlier told reporters on Sunday at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland: "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime."

Trump also accused the leader of the Catholic Church, which has 1.4billion members, of "toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon."

Article continues below advertisement

Unleashing Fury On Pope

picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president says he 'doesn't want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Britney Spears

Britney Spears In Rehab: Troubled Singer Checks Into Facility to Treat Substance Abuse Issues Weeks after DUI Arrest

split image of Alex Jones and Donald Trump

Alex Jones Goes 'Scorched-Earth' on Donald Trump After Being Called 'Loser' and 'Dumb,' Threatens: 'Say One More Thing!'

Article continues below advertisement

He lashed out again at the pontiff on Sunday night, writing on Truth Social: 'I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," Trump said.

The President went deeper on his opposition to Pope Leo and the church's stance on several issues including COVID lockdowns.

"He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organisations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart," Trump wrote.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Infowars host warned Trump: 'Say one more thing.'
Source: mega

Pope Leo said Trump comments on Iran were 'truly unacceptable.'

The President then claimed that Pope Leo "criticises the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do."

On Saturday he told worshippers at St Peter’s Basilica: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"

Last week he criticised the President over his threats against the country, when he warned that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again'"

The Pope called it a "truly unacceptable" statement.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.