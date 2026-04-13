Donald Trump Blasts Pope Leo for Criticising Iran War after Portraying himself as Jesus — But Pontiff Hits Back: 'I Don't Fear Prez'
April 13 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has become embroiled in a heated war of words with Pope Leo over the conflict with Iran.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, ramped up his displeasure at the pontiff's recent criticisms of his administration by saying he was "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy," during a fiery rant on Truth Social.
'I Don't Want To Get Into A Debate With Him'
He then sparked further controversy after posting an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ, triggering backlash among his usual supporters and Catholics on social media.
The image came after the President claimed that Leo, 70, was only made Pope "because he was an American," adding: "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."
But responding to Trump's attack, Leo told reporters on Monday he has "no fear" of the president .
He said: "I don’t want to get into a debate with him.
"I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.
Controversy Over AI Jesus Image
"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialog and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems.
"Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there's a better way."
In the AI-generated image posted on Truth Social, Trump appears dressed in red and white robes as he cures a man with his healing hand while the American flag waves in the background.
He had earlier told reporters on Sunday at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland: "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime."
Trump also accused the leader of the Catholic Church, which has 1.4billion members, of "toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon."
Unleashing Fury On Pope
He lashed out again at the pontiff on Sunday night, writing on Truth Social: 'I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."
"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," Trump said.
The President went deeper on his opposition to Pope Leo and the church's stance on several issues including COVID lockdowns.
"He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organisations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart," Trump wrote.
The President then claimed that Pope Leo "criticises the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do."
On Saturday he told worshippers at St Peter’s Basilica: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"
Last week he criticised the President over his threats against the country, when he warned that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again'"
The Pope called it a "truly unacceptable" statement.