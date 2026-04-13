Donald Trump Blasts Pope Leo for Criticising Iran War after Portraying himself as Jesus — But Pontiff Hits Back: 'I Don't Fear Prez'

He then sparked further controversy after posting an AI-generated image seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ, triggering backlash among his usual supporters and Catholics on social media.

The image came after the President claimed that Leo, 70, was only made Pope "because he was an American," adding: "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

But responding to Trump's attack, Leo told reporters on Monday he has "no fear" of the president .

He said: "I don’t want to get into a debate with him.

"I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.