EXCLUSIVE: Florida Prosecutors Plan to Subpoena 'Any and All' Prescriptions Issued to Tiger Woods — as State Readies Criminal DUI Case Against Golfer
April 9 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Prosecutors in Florida want to know what makes Tiger Woods roar, RadarOnline.com can report, and have issued a subpoena for copies of all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer.
Woods has been charged with driving under the influence of pills amid his horrific rollover crash.
Making a Case
In a state court filing earlier this week, prosecutors announced they would seek copies of "any and all prescription medication on file," including whether they were accompanied by any warnings against "operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription."
According to the latest court documents obtained by Radar, "The state of Florida's subpoena will seek copies of any and all prescription medication on file for Eldrick T. Woods to include date and time prescription was filed, type of prescription, number of pills in each prescription, (and) the dosage amount."
The request also covers "all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription from January 1, 2026 – March 27, 2026."
The subpoena is set to be served at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, which is the location that Woods used.
Tiger's Pills
As Radar reported, Woods passed a breathalyzer test administered after his crash; however, two small white pills were found in the billionaire athlete's pants pocket, which were later identified as the powerful painkiller hydrocodone.
When asked about medication use, Woods told officers, "I take a few."
According to his arrest report, responding deputies noted the 50-year-old was "sweating profusely" and appeared lethargic and slow." They also said he showed "severe signs of impairment" during their interaction.
When Woods removed his sunglasses, deputies reported his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," with pupils described as "extremely dilated." At the same time, he was also said to appear "extremely alert."
Tiger's Poor Excuse
Another officer reported he "observed several signs of impairment and requested I conduct a DUI Investigation to ensure Woods was able to operate the motor vehicle in a safe manner at the time of the collision."
The deputy noted the athlete was "limping and stumbling to the right."
"I asked Woods if he was able to perform tasks such as walking and lifting his leg. Woods advised he has a limp, and his ankle seizes while walking," the deputy wrote.
Woods explained that he'd had multiple operations on his back and he had trouble walking. As for the crash, the athlete tried to convince first responders that he was "looking down at his cell phone" and "changing the radio station."
Tiger's Previous Pains
Woods has had a long history of undergoing numerous surgeries that likely required the use of painkillers over the years.
Most recently, the troubled golfer underwent his seventh back surgery in October 2025 for a lumbar disc replacement, after being in chronic pain. Six months prior, Woods was operated on for a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Deputies noted, "We did take that into account," regarding Woods' medical history, but the officers "did do some in-depth roadside tests," where it was determined the golfer was driving while impaired.