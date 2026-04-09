EXCLUSIVE: Florida Prosecutors Plan to Subpoena 'Any and All' Prescriptions Issued to Tiger Woods — as State Readies Criminal DUI Case Against Golfer

In a state court filing earlier this week, prosecutors announced they would seek copies of "any and all prescription medication on file," including whether they were accompanied by any warnings against "operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription."

According to the latest court documents obtained by Radar, "The state of Florida's subpoena will seek copies of any and all prescription medication on file for Eldrick T. Woods to include date and time prescription was filed, type of prescription, number of pills in each prescription, (and) the dosage amount."

The request also covers "all special instructions on how to take the medication, date of next refill, all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription from January 1, 2026 – March 27, 2026."

The subpoena is set to be served at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, which is the location that Woods used.